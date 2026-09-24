Buccaneers to Host Minnesota Vikings in Week Three

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will continue their three-game homestand on Sunday, Sept. 27, when they host the Minnesota Vikings at 4:05 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium.

Prior to kickoff, singer-songwriter from Venice, Florida, JADA, will perform the national anthem, while former Buccaneers tackle and Super Bowl LV champion Donovan Smith will serve as the team's Captain of the Krewe. Additionally, the Buccaneers will recognize the team's nominees for the NFL Latino Youth Honors Award, which celebrates outstanding high school student-athletes from Latino communities across NFL club markets, prior to the coin toss.

At halftime, the Buccaneers will honor the U14 NFL Flag National Champions representing theTampa Bay Buccaneers, the Marion County Juice. Members of the team will split into twoteams for a 5-on-5 flag football game on the field with commentary from US National Olympic Team Flag Football Coaches.

The Buccaneers will also recognize FloridaRAMA – an immersive art experience representing the St. Petersburg Chamber of Commerce – as part of the Glazer Family Small Business Fund, which has supported 350 businesses across Tampa Bay and West Central Florida through a $1.6 million investment from the Glazer Family.

The Tampa Bay Chef Series, presented by Corona, will continue with a featured dish from chef Justin Schweitzer of In Between Days. Fans can purchase Schweitzer's Loco Moco Rice Bowl on the main concourse in Section 108 and on the Club Level in Sections 209 and 237.