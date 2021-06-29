Bucs 2021 Post-Draft Roster Review: Safeties

Greene and Riley were both signed after the draft. The Bucs were down to just four safeties on the offseason roster before the draft and did not, for the first time in five years select one during the draft. (Ryan Smith was originally drafted with the plan to convert him to safety in 2016, followed by Justin Evans, Whitehead, Edwards and Winfield in the next four drafts.)

With the two veteran additions and the two undrafted rookies the Bucs are now at eight safeties; they took seven into the start of training camp a year ago, though Justin Evans was never able to return to the practice field. By shear numbers, the Bucs thus have a deeper safety competition than they did in the summer of 2020.

Greene actually played quite extensively for the Green Bay Packers last season, missing about a half-dozen games to injury but otherwise racking up a good amount of stats, as noted above. Originally an undrafted free agent himself, out of James Madison, Greene made the Packers' roster as a rookie but had stints on injured reserve in each of his first three seasons. That injury history is likely the reason Green Bay chose not to tender him as a restricted free agent this spring, making him free to sign in Tampa Bay. He has played in 20 regular-season games and has 56 tackles, one interception, seven passes defensed, two forced fumbles, 2.5 sacks and four quarterback hits.

After signing with the Bucs, Greene reviewed tape of the Bucs' top trio of safeties and came away impressed. He hopes to fit in with that group by showing he can do a little bit of everything.

"They're a really talented group and I'm looking forward to getting to know them and learning from them once things get rolling here," he said. "[I want to] show that I can contribute in a variety of ways and do whatever the team needs me to do. Just be versatile and open to still learning. Going on Year Four, there is still plenty to learn."

Riley has been in the NFL even longer, first signing as an undrafted free agent out of Fresno State with the Titans in 2015. After a rookie year spent on injured reserve he played two seasons in Tennessee, one in New York with the Giants and one in Oakland before splitting last year between Arizona and Minnesota. His most extensive action came with the Giants in 2018 when he started all 16 games and picking off four passes. In all, he has 49 games and 20 starts of NFL experience and has started at least one contest in each of the last three seasons.

Those two veterans will compete with the undrafted rookies and 2020 holdover Javon Hagan to replace Adams on the 53-man roster and possibly prompt the coaches to keep five safeties this year. The Bucs liked what they saw last season from Hagan, another former undrafted player, and the first-year player appears motivated to take advantage of this opportunity in 2021.

"Riley has been in the league," said Arians. "Hagan looks really good. He's lost about 10 or 12 pounds and looks really, really good."

2020 Performance:

As noted last week in the cornerback review, the Buccaneers finished 21st in the NFL in pass defense in 2020, giving up 246.6 yards per game. But there were a lot of teams bunched in the middle of those rankings and the Bucs were pretty close to league average. In addition, coaches do not tend to worry much about yardage rankings, particularly passing yards in today's increasingly aerial NFL, and the Bucs finished eighth in points allowed at 22.2 per contests.

The Buccaneers also had 22 interceptions over 20 games, including the playoffs, and 99 passes defensed, or almost exactly five per game. The team's safeties accounted for seven of those 22 interceptions and 21 of the 99 pass break-ups. Winfield and White also combined for 5.0 sacks during the regular season.

Winfield finished third on the team and first among non-linebackers with 91 tackles in the regular season, adding 3.0 sacks, four QB hits, an interception, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Despite missing one of the Bucs' four playoff games he still made a huge impact with 18 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, one forced fumble and two passes defensed. His forced fumble against Saints' tight end Jared Cook was considered the pivotal moment in the Bucs' Divisional Round win in New Orleans, leading to a game-tying touchdown at the start of a successful comeback.

Whitehead continued to provide a heavy amount of thump to the Bucs' secondary, often excelling when close to the line of scrimmage. He, too, made a pivotal play in the postseason, forcing a fumble by Green Bay's Aaron Jones that led directly to a touchdown just after halftime of the NFC Championship Game. Whitehead forced three fumbles in 2020, two of them in the playoffs. He also had a total of 83 tackles, 2.0 sacks, two interceptions and five passes defensed across the 20 games.