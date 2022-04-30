Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Were Only Willing to Risk One Trade Down

Tampa Bay traded just out of the first round on Thursday night, moving down six spots to number 33, but prioritized getting their man in Logan Hall on Friday over trading again for more draft capital

Apr 29, 2022 at 08:19 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made one of the rarer moves in their 47-year draft history on Thursday night, trading down from the 27th overall pick in the 2022 draft to the 33rd slot. That took them out of the first round and into the first selection on Friday night, which formerly belonged to the Jacksonville Jaguars. It marked the first time in 24 years that the Buccaneers had begun the draft with a first-round pick before subsequently trading out of that round.

That move essentially put Tampa Bay on the clock for close to 20 hours, and it made them an obvious target for general managers around the league who were interested in trading up to secure a coveted player. The Buccaneers elected to hold onto the pick, but it's almost certain they had some offers, as evidenced by Green Bay trading up with division-rival Minnesota for the very next selection to take North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson.

The deciding factor was the players who were selected after the Buccaneers made their trade with Jacksonville, wrapping up the first round. Bowles and company had enough players at the top of their list late Thursday night to be confident in moving back six spots, but their margin of error had become slim by Friday.

"We had a few players at 27 that we targeted," said Bowles. "Moving back to 33, which was the first [pick] today, we had one guy left there. The other ones went off the board, so it wouldn't have been smart for us to trade back down and lose the guy we wanted."

That one guy was Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall, who was the third player drafted at his position. The second player off that list was Georgia's Devonte Wyatt, who went 28th overall to the Packers right after the Bucs' trade. Clearly, Tampa Bay valued landing Hall, a player they would have been happy with at number 27, over amassing a few more draft assets with another trade down.

"Like I said, we had four or five guys that we liked at 27 [and] they were pretty even," said Bowles. "When you have guys like that that's pretty even and somebody wants to come up, you have to be sure that you want to come away with one of them. You don't want to trade back to the 40th pick or the 45th pick and not be able to get anybody. You felt good about all four or five guys; it wasn't just Devonte, there were quite a few guys there we liked. So we were confident we could get one the second day, which we did, and we got some picks in the process."

The Bucs were rewarded for that confidence not only with the addition of Hall, who will add juice to their interior pass rush, but also the extra fourth and sixth-round picks they got from Jacksonville in the deal. Both of those selections are also the first picks of those respective rounds, numbers 106 and 180. Before that deal, the Bucs had faced a pretty uneventful Day Three of the draft, as they had only their own pick late in the fourth round and two more selections near the very end of the final frame.

"We didn't have a five and a six, and obviously there's some needs that we need later on down the line that we're going to address," said Bowles. "So it was important for us to be in position to try to get those types of guys."

The Bucs' trade down and out of the first round on Thursday night proved to be a worthwhile gamble, but one they weren't willing to double down on. There was one other consequence to the deal, though: It made for an unexciting first draft night for Bowles as the Bucs' head coach.

"Considering we didn't pick, it was pretty boring," he said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE BUCS DRAFT COVERAGE >>

Related Content

news

Logan Hall Selection Adds to Juice to Bucs' Defensive Front

The Buccaneers will ask DL Logan Hall, their first pick in the 2022 draft, to work primarily at the three-technique position but the former Houston standout has the versatility to thrive in Todd Bowles' multiple schemes

news

Buccaneers Trade Up Three Spots to Secure G Luke Goedeke

After trading down in the second round on Thursday night, the Buccaneers went in the other direction on Friday, trading up three spots with Buffalo to make sure they would land Central Michigan G Luke Goedeke

news

Buccaneers Select Guard Luke Goedeke with the 57th Pick of the 2022 NFL Draft

The Buccaneers took the guard from Central Michigan with the 57th overall pick.

news

Five Things to Know About Bucs Second Round Pick Logan Hall

Get to know the Bucs' 33rd overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Buccaneers Select Defensive Lineman Logan Hall with the 33rd Pick of the 2022 NFL Draft

The Buccaneers took the defensive lineman from Houston with the first pick of the second round.

news

Bucs' Updated 2022 Draft Picks After Thursday's Trade

The Buccaneers will kick off Round Two of the 2022 Draft after striking a trade with the Jaguars to move out of the first round

news

Bucs Add Valuable Draft Capital with Trade Out of First Round

The Buccaneers will be on the clock to start Day Two of the 2022 NFL Draft after a last-minute trade with Jacksonville to move out of the first round and add two valuable Day Three selections

news

Two For Two: Five Possible Targets for the Bucs' Pair of Second-Round Picks

The Buccaneers now have two picks to exercise in the second round on Friday night and a number of directions in which they could go, including edge rusher, defensive line and running back

news

2022 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 10.0

The NFL Draft is just days away, and pundits are making their final submissions for who they believe the Buccaneers will choose. Many think the Bucs may add to their young secondary in the first round.

news

What Would a First-Round Trade Cost/Earn the Bucs?

We use draft history to get an idea of what trading up or down from the 27th spot in this year's proceedings could either cost the Buccaneers or add to their overall assets

news

Jason Licht on the Draft: We Have to Trust Our Board

The Buccaneers may have a few more soft spots on the depth chart than they did heading into the draft a year ago, but GM Jason Licht knows that focusing too much on any given need can end up being a trap

Advertising