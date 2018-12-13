Bucs Going Abroad in 2019 But Focused on Lamar Jackson First | Carmen Catches Up

The Bucs are going… somewhere in 2019. The league announced the five teams yesterday that will be playing a home game abroad next season. The Bucs were one of them, as is the agreed upon stipulation to hosting a Super Bowl. Once a team puts in a successful Super Bowl bid, which the Bucs did for Super Bowl LV in 2021, they have to take part in the NFL's International Series and give up one home game within five years. The program is meant to encourage an international audience to discover American football. Four of the five games will be played in London and one will be played in Mexico City. The other four teams are the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, the Oakland Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The last time the Bucs went abroad was in 2011 when they played the Chicago Bears in London's Wembley Stadium. They could be heading back across the pond, or take part in the NFL's expansion of the International Series into Mexico City. The Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs were supposed to play in Mexico City's Estadio Azteca before poor field conditions forced them to relocate to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum this season on Monday Night Football.

Dates, times and opponents will be announced this coming spring.

The Bucs face the last of their AFC North opponents this week in Baltimore. The Ravens have had an interesting quarterback situation this season with starter Joe Flacco suffering a hip injury five weeks ago. Rookie Lamar Jackson has started the past four weeks in his place, going 3-1 with a drastically different style of play than Flacco. Jackson is extremely mobile and the team has been averaging over 200 yards on the ground since he's been under center. He drew a couple of different comparisons on Wednesday. Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul compared him to a recently retired quarterback, famous for his scrambling antics. That quarterback was Michael Vick, who played as a member of the Atlanta Falcons in the Bucs division for a number of years. Head Coach Dirk Koetter opted for a comparison to a quarterback currently in the Bucs' division.