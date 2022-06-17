In Case You Missed It: June 17, 2022

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. takes foster youth to TopGolf

On Thursday, seven foster youth from Heart Gallery joined Antoine Winfield Jr. at Topgolf for an evening of laughter. During the festivities, children were provided with several rounds of game play, jerseys, hats and food. The teens got to interact with Winfield in some friendly competition. Heart Gallery is a program that connects children in foster care with their forever families through adoption. The mission of the Heart Gallery of Tampa is to raise awareness of Tampa's waiting foster children and to engage the public in their welfare and generate permanent and loving adoptive families.