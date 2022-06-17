Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In Case You Missed It: June 17, 2022

Following the conclusion of mandatory minicamp, Tampa Bay Buccaneer players shift their focus to off-the-field initiatives. 

Jun 17, 2022 at 02:28 PM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

TAMPA, FL - June 17, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders and Tara Battiato during the 3rd Annual Juneteenth Flag Raising Ceremony and Festival at Old City Hall. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Flag Raising Juneteenth Celebration

Mayor Jane Castor and her staff along with members of the Tampa Bay Juneteenth Coalition held the 3rd annual Juneteenth Flag Raising Celebration. For this event, the City expanded the flag raising ceremony to include an arts/cultural vendor festival along Franklin St. to highlight the importance of this nationally celebrated occasion. Buccaneers' legend and retiree, Ali Marpet attended the ceremony and raised the flag over Old City Hall along with mayor Castor while the City proclamation was read during an outdoor ceremony.

Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting hosts champ camp

The Super Bowl Champion returned to his roots, hosting a camp for local athletes. 200 kids participated in Sean Murphy-Bunting's free football camp at Chippewa Valley High School in Michigan on Thursday for drills, food and fun. Boys and girls from 5th grade to incoming 9th graders attended the event from 5-8 p.m. In a surprise, the Chippewa Valley Football team retired his No. 1 jersey. A nostalgic day for Winfield, making a difference in the lives of student athletes.

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. takes foster youth to TopGolf

On Thursday, seven foster youth from Heart Gallery joined Antoine Winfield Jr. at Topgolf for an evening of laughter. During the festivities, children were provided with several rounds of game play, jerseys, hats and food. The teens got to interact with Winfield in some friendly competition. Heart Gallery is a program that connects children in foster care with their forever families through adoption. The mission of the Heart Gallery of Tampa is to raise awareness of Tampa's waiting foster children and to engage the public in their welfare and generate permanent and loving adoptive families.

Linebacker Grant Stuard hosts a football camp

On Friday, Bucs' linebacker Grant Stuard hosted his first football camp in Tampa, Florida to educate and motivate younger generations in the metroplex. Around 100 kids from 9-12 p.m. attended the camp at Jackson Heights Community Center to receive instruction from a pro athlete, learning Xs and Os as well as critical life skills. As kids hit the field, team work and communication were stressed to optimize growth.

Bucs Rookies Visit the MacDill Air Force Base Gallery 

The 2022 rookies spent the day exploring the MacDill Air Force Base. The visit was presented by USAA.

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Punter Jake Camarda #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Punter Jake Camarda #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Safety Nolan Turner #34 and Tight End Ben Beise #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Safety Nolan Turner #34 and Tight End Ben Beise #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #71, Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 and Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #71, Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 and Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6, Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #71, Guard Curtis Blackwell #62, Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90, Tackle Dylan Cook #65, Tight End Ko Kieft #41, Punter Jake Camarda #5, Tight End Ben Beise #89, Outside Linebacker Jordan Young #57 and Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6, Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #71, Guard Curtis Blackwell #62, Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90, Tackle Dylan Cook #65, Tight End Ko Kieft #41, Punter Jake Camarda #5, Tight End Ben Beise #89, Outside Linebacker Jordan Young #57 and Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Service member does a demonstration during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Service member does a demonstration during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Guard Curtis Blackwell #62, Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90, Tackle Dylan Cook #65, Tight End Ko Kieft #41, Punter Jake Camarda #5 and Tight End Ben Beise #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Guard Curtis Blackwell #62, Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90, Tackle Dylan Cook #65, Tight End Ko Kieft #41, Punter Jake Camarda #5 and Tight End Ben Beise #89 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Service member during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Service member during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Service member does a demonstration during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Service member does a demonstration during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53, Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59, Cornerback Don Gardner #36, Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6, Cornerback Kyler McMichael #37, Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #71, Guard Curtis Blackwell #62, Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90, and Tackle Dylan Cook #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53, Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59, Cornerback Don Gardner #36, Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6, Cornerback Kyler McMichael #37, Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #71, Guard Curtis Blackwell #62, Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90, and Tackle Dylan Cook #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Service member does a demonstration during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Service member does a demonstration during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Tackle Dylan Cook #65, Tight End Ko Kieft #41, Punter Jake Camarda #5, Tight End Ben Beise #89, Outside Linebacker Jordan Young #57, Guard Luke Goedeke #67 and Safety Nolan Turner #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Tackle Dylan Cook #65, Tight End Ko Kieft #41, Punter Jake Camarda #5, Tight End Ben Beise #89, Outside Linebacker Jordan Young #57, Guard Luke Goedeke #67 and Safety Nolan Turner #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67, Safety Nolan Turner #34 and Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67, Safety Nolan Turner #34 and Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Service member gets reenlisted during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Service member gets reenlisted during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Duke Preston, Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6, Running Back Rachaad White #29, Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83, Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #71, Tight End JJ Howland #82, Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53, Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59, Tight End Cade Otton #88, Tight End Ben Beise #89, Outside Linebacker Andre Anthony #46, Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90, Guard Luke Goedeke #67, Tackle Dylan Cook #65, Guard Curtis Blackwell #62, Punter Jake Camarda #5, Tight End Ko Kieft #41, Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell #51, Outside Linebacker Jordan Young #57, Safety Nolan Turner #34, Wide Receiver Jerreth Sterns #9, Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Cornerback Kyler McMichael #37 and Cornerback Don Gardner #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Duke Preston, Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6, Running Back Rachaad White #29, Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83, Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #71, Tight End JJ Howland #82, Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53, Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59, Tight End Cade Otton #88, Tight End Ben Beise #89, Outside Linebacker Andre Anthony #46, Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90, Guard Luke Goedeke #67, Tackle Dylan Cook #65, Guard Curtis Blackwell #62, Punter Jake Camarda #5, Tight End Ko Kieft #41, Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell #51, Outside Linebacker Jordan Young #57, Safety Nolan Turner #34, Wide Receiver Jerreth Sterns #9, Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Cornerback Kyler McMichael #37 and Cornerback Don Gardner #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet, Duke Preston, Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6, Running Back Rachaad White #29, Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83, Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #71, Tight End JJ Howland #82, Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53, Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59, Tight End Cade Otton #88, Tight End Ben Beise #89, Outside Linebacker Andre Anthony #46, Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90, Guard Luke Goedeke #67, Tackle Dylan Cook #65, Guard Curtis Blackwell #62, Punter Jake Camarda #5, Tight End Ko Kieft #41, Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell #51, Outside Linebacker Jordan Young #57, Safety Nolan Turner #34, Wide Receiver Jerreth Sterns #9, Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Cornerback Kyler McMichael #37 and Cornerback Don Gardner #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pose with service members during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet, Duke Preston, Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6, Running Back Rachaad White #29, Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83, Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #71, Tight End JJ Howland #82, Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53, Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59, Tight End Cade Otton #88, Tight End Ben Beise #89, Outside Linebacker Andre Anthony #46, Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90, Guard Luke Goedeke #67, Tackle Dylan Cook #65, Guard Curtis Blackwell #62, Punter Jake Camarda #5, Tight End Ko Kieft #41, Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell #51, Outside Linebacker Jordan Young #57, Safety Nolan Turner #34, Wide Receiver Jerreth Sterns #9, Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Cornerback Kyler McMichael #37 and Cornerback Don Gardner #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pose with service members during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90, Cornerback Kyler McMichael #37, Cornerback Don Gardner #36 and Safety Nolan Turner #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90, Cornerback Kyler McMichael #37, Cornerback Don Gardner #36 and Safety Nolan Turner #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53, Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59, Wide Receiver Jerreth Sterns #9, Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80, Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90, Cornerback Kyler McMichael #37, Cornerback Don Gardner #36, Outside Linebacker Jordan Young #57 and Safety Nolan Turner #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53, Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59, Wide Receiver Jerreth Sterns #9, Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80, Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90, Cornerback Kyler McMichael #37, Cornerback Don Gardner #36, Outside Linebacker Jordan Young #57 and Safety Nolan Turner #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80 and Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80 and Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80 and Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80 and Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Tight End JJ Howland #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Tight End JJ Howland #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Andre Anthony #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Andre Anthony #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Guard Curtis Blackwell #62 and Tackle Dylan Cook #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Guard Curtis Blackwell #62 and Tackle Dylan Cook #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67, Tight End Ko Kieft #41 and Tackle Dylan Cook #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67, Tight End Ko Kieft #41 and Tackle Dylan Cook #65 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 and Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 and Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Punter Jake Camarda #5, Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 and Cornerback Don Gardner #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Punter Jake Camarda #5, Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 and Cornerback Don Gardner #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Rookies during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Rookies during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80, Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6 and Wide Receiver Jerreth Sterns #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80, Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6 and Wide Receiver Jerreth Sterns #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67, Tight End Cade Otton #8, Guard Curtis Blackwell #62 and Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67, Tight End Cade Otton #8, Guard Curtis Blackwell #62 and Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80, Tight End JJ Howland #82, Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell #51, Cornerback Kyler McMichael #37 and Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80, Tight End JJ Howland #82, Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell #51, Cornerback Kyler McMichael #37 and Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet, Duke Preston, Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6, Running Back Rachaad White #29, Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83, Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #71, Tight End JJ Howland #82, Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53, Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59, Tight End Cade Otton #88, Tight End Ben Beise #89, Outside Linebacker Andre Anthony #46, Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90, Guard Luke Goedeke #67, Tackle Dylan Cook #65, Guard Curtis Blackwell #62, Punter Jake Camarda #5, Tight End Ko Kieft #41, Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell #51, Outside Linebacker Jordan Young #57, Safety Nolan Turner #34, Wide Receiver Jerreth Sterns #9, Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Cornerback Kyler McMichael #37 and Cornerback Don Gardner #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet, Duke Preston, Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6, Running Back Rachaad White #29, Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83, Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #71, Tight End JJ Howland #82, Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53, Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59, Tight End Cade Otton #88, Tight End Ben Beise #89, Outside Linebacker Andre Anthony #46, Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90, Guard Luke Goedeke #67, Tackle Dylan Cook #65, Guard Curtis Blackwell #62, Punter Jake Camarda #5, Tight End Ko Kieft #41, Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell #51, Outside Linebacker Jordan Young #57, Safety Nolan Turner #34, Wide Receiver Jerreth Sterns #9, Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Cornerback Kyler McMichael #37 and Cornerback Don Gardner #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet, Duke Preston, Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6, Running Back Rachaad White #29, Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83, Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #71, Tight End JJ Howland #82, Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53, Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59, Tight End Cade Otton #88, Tight End Ben Beise #89, Outside Linebacker Andre Anthony #46, Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90, Guard Luke Goedeke #67, Tackle Dylan Cook #65, Guard Curtis Blackwell #62, Punter Jake Camarda #5, Tight End Ko Kieft #41, Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell #51, Outside Linebacker Jordan Young #57, Safety Nolan Turner #34, Wide Receiver Jerreth Sterns #9, Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Cornerback Kyler McMichael #37 and Cornerback Don Gardner #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pose with service members during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet, Duke Preston, Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6, Running Back Rachaad White #29, Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83, Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #71, Tight End JJ Howland #82, Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53, Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59, Tight End Cade Otton #88, Tight End Ben Beise #89, Outside Linebacker Andre Anthony #46, Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90, Guard Luke Goedeke #67, Tackle Dylan Cook #65, Guard Curtis Blackwell #62, Punter Jake Camarda #5, Tight End Ko Kieft #41, Inside Linebacker J.J. Russell #51, Outside Linebacker Jordan Young #57, Safety Nolan Turner #34, Wide Receiver Jerreth Sterns #9, Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Cornerback Kyler McMichael #37 and Cornerback Don Gardner #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pose with service members during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Explosion demonstration during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Explosion demonstration during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 and Tight End JJ Howland #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 and Tight End JJ Howland #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Cornerback Kyler McMichael #37, Outside Linebacker Andre Anthony #46, Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6 and Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Cornerback Kyler McMichael #37, Outside Linebacker Andre Anthony #46, Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6 and Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Tight End Ben Beise #89 and Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Tight End Ben Beise #89 and Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Punter Jake Camarda #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Punter Jake Camarda #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6, Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 and Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6, Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 and Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Andre Anthony #46, Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6 and Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Andre Anthony #46, Wide Receiver Kameron Brown #6 and Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Mike Greene #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Tight End JJ Howland #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Tight End JJ Howland #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80, Guard Luke Goedeke #67 and Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80, Guard Luke Goedeke #67 and Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Banner during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Banner during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Tight End JJ Howland #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Tight End JJ Howland #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Service members during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Service members during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders and Captain Fear during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders and Captain Fear during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Signage during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Signage during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80, Guard Luke Goedeke #67 and Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80, Guard Luke Goedeke #67 and Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80, Guard Luke Goedeke #67 and Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80, Guard Luke Goedeke #67 and Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80, Guard Luke Goedeke #67 and Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80, Guard Luke Goedeke #67 and Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80, Guard Luke Goedeke #67 and Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80, Guard Luke Goedeke #67 and Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80, Guard Luke Goedeke #67 and Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80, Guard Luke Goedeke #67 and Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80, Guard Luke Goedeke #67 and Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Wide Receiver Kaylon Geiger Sr. #80, Guard Luke Goedeke #67 and Outside Linebacker JoJo Ozougwu #59 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with raffle winner during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with raffle winner during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with raffle winner during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with raffle winner during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with raffle winner during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with raffle winner during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with raffle winner during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with raffle winner during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with raffle winner during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with raffle winner during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with raffle winner during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 13, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with raffle winner during the Rookie Club visit to MacDill Air Force Base. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Evans Family Foundation Gala Gallery

View pictures from the Mike Evans Family Foundation Gala.

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Decor at the Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Decor at the Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Decor at the Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Decor at the Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Award for Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet at the Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Award for Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet at the Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Decor at the Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Decor at the Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Ashli Evans and Team Reporter Casey Phillips during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Ashli Evans and Team Reporter Casey Phillips during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Auction items during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Auction items during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Senior Advisor to the General Manger Bruce Arians during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Senior Advisor to the General Manger Bruce Arians during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Senior Advisor to the General Manger Bruce Arians and Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Senior Advisor to the General Manger Bruce Arians and Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Senior Advisor to the General Manger Bruce Arians and Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Senior Advisor to the General Manger Bruce Arians and Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Senior Advisor to the General Manger Bruce Arians, Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet and Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Senior Advisor to the General Manger Bruce Arians, Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet and Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 and Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 and Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Team Reporter Casey Phillips during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Team Reporter Casey Phillips during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Team Reporter Casey Phillips during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Team Reporter Casey Phillips during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Vice President of Player Personnel John Spytek and Kristen Spytek during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Vice President of Player Personnel John Spytek and Kristen Spytek during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Senior Advisor to the General Manger Bruce Arians during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Senior Advisor to the General Manger Bruce Arians during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Team Reporter Casey Phillps during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Team Reporter Casey Phillps during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans with award recipient during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans with award recipient during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans with award recipient during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans with award recipient during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans with award recipient during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans with award recipient during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans with award recipient during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans with award recipient during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans with award recipient during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans with award recipient during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans with award recipient during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans with award recipient during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans with award recipient during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans with award recipient during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans recognize Vice President of Player Personnel John Spytek and Kristen Spytek during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans recognize Vice President of Player Personnel John Spytek and Kristen Spytek during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans recognize Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans recognize Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans recognize Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet, Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, and Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans recognize Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet, Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, and Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans recognize Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans recognize Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans recognize Senior Advisor to the General Manger Bruce Arians during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans recognize Senior Advisor to the General Manger Bruce Arians during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans recognize Buccaneers Legend Vincent Jackson during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans recognize Buccaneers Legend Vincent Jackson during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans recognize Buccaneers Legend Vincent Jackson during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans recognize Buccaneers Legend Vincent Jackson during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans recognize Buccaneers Legend Vincent Jackson during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans recognize Buccaneers Legend Vincent Jackson during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans recognize Buccaneers Legend Vincent Jackson during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Ashli Evans recognize Buccaneers Legend Vincent Jackson during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Tight End Cameron Brate #84, Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Tight End Cameron Brate #84, Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 and Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, Cornerback Carlton Davis #24, Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92, Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15, Tight End Cameron Brate #84, Cornerback Jamel Dean #35, Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, Cornerback Carlton Davis #24, Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92, Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15, Tight End Cameron Brate #84, Cornerback Jamel Dean #35, Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, Cornerback Carlton Davis #24, Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92, Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15, Tight End Cameron Brate #84, Cornerback Jamel Dean #35, Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet, Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Senior Advisor to the General Manger Bruce Arians during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, Cornerback Carlton Davis #24, Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92, Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15, Tight End Cameron Brate #84, Cornerback Jamel Dean #35, Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet, Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Senior Advisor to the General Manger Bruce Arians during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, Cornerback Carlton Davis #24, Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92, Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15, Tight End Cameron Brate #84, Cornerback Jamel Dean #35, Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet, Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Vice President of Player Personnel John Spytek and Senior Advisor to the General Manger Bruce Arians during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, Cornerback Carlton Davis #24, Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92, Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15, Tight End Cameron Brate #84, Cornerback Jamel Dean #35, Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buccaneers Legend Ali Marpet, Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Vice President of Player Personnel John Spytek and Senior Advisor to the General Manger Bruce Arians during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver and Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver and Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Mike Evans Family Foundation Annual Gala at the Marriott Water Street. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Faith and Football Classic Gallery

View the top photos from the Faith and Football Classic tournament, hosted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AdventhHealth Training Center.

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - June 11, 2022 - Participants during the Faith and Football Classic at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

