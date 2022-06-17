In Case You Missed It: June 17, 2022

Flag Raising Juneteenth Celebration
Mayor Jane Castor and her staff along with members of the Tampa Bay Juneteenth Coalition held the 3rd annual Juneteenth Flag Raising Celebration. For this event, the City expanded the flag raising ceremony to include an arts/cultural vendor festival along Franklin St. to highlight the importance of this nationally celebrated occasion. Buccaneers' legend and retiree, Ali Marpet attended the ceremony and raised the flag over Old City Hall along with mayor Castor while the City proclamation was read during an outdoor ceremony.
Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting hosts champ camp
The Super Bowl Champion returned to his roots, hosting a camp for local athletes. 200 kids participated in Sean Murphy-Bunting's free football camp at Chippewa Valley High School in Michigan on Thursday for drills, food and fun. Boys and girls from 5th grade to incoming 9th graders attended the event from 5-8 p.m. In a surprise, the Chippewa Valley Football team retired his No. 1 jersey. A nostalgic day for Winfield, making a difference in the lives of student athletes.
Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. takes foster youth to TopGolf
On Thursday, seven foster youth from Heart Gallery joined Antoine Winfield Jr. at Topgolf for an evening of laughter. During the festivities, children were provided with several rounds of game play, jerseys, hats and food. The teens got to interact with Winfield in some friendly competition. Heart Gallery is a program that connects children in foster care with their forever families through adoption. The mission of the Heart Gallery of Tampa is to raise awareness of Tampa's waiting foster children and to engage the public in their welfare and generate permanent and loving adoptive families.
Linebacker Grant Stuard hosts a football camp
On Friday, Bucs' linebacker Grant Stuard hosted his first football camp in Tampa, Florida to educate and motivate younger generations in the metroplex. Around 100 kids from 9-12 p.m. attended the camp at Jackson Heights Community Center to receive instruction from a pro athlete, learning Xs and Os as well as critical life skills. As kids hit the field, team work and communication were stressed to optimize growth.
