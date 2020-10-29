Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs and Jabil Complete "Day of Service" Project to Uplift East Tampa Community as Part of Team's Overall Social Justice Initiative

East Tampa an Area of Focus for Bucs’ Social Justice Initiative, Aimed at Breaking Down Barriers to Social Equality; Renovation Project Revealed to Students and Mayor Jane Castor

Oct 29, 2020 at 01:01 PM

Photos of the Buccaneers and Jabil's Day of Service

View photos of the Buccaneers Day of Service event. The organization, alongside Jabil, helped revive the Oak Park Community Center in East Tampa.

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 27, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - Captain Fear tours the Oak Park Community Center after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. completed renovations of the community center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - Captain Fear tours the Oak Park Community Center after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. completed renovations of the community center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - Mayor Jane Castor tours Oak Park Community Center after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. renovated the community center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - Mayor Jane Castor tours Oak Park Community Center after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. renovated the community center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - Mayor Jane Castor tours Oak Park Community Center after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. renovated the community center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - Mayor Jane Castor tours Oak Park Community Center after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. renovated the community center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - Mayor Jane Castor tours Oak Park Community Center after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. renovated the community center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - Mayor Jane Castor tours Oak Park Community Center after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. renovated the community center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - Mayor Jane Castor tours Oak Park Community Center after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. renovated the community center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - Mayor Jane Castor tours Oak Park Community Center after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. renovated the community center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - Mayor Jane Castor tours Oak Park Community Center after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. renovated the community center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - Mayor Jane Castor tours Oak Park Community Center after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. renovated the community center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - Mayor Jane Castor tours Oak Park Community Center after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. renovated the community center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - Mayor Jane Castor tours Oak Park Community Center after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. renovated the community center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - Mayor Jane Castor tours Oak Park Community Center after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. renovated the community center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - Mayor Jane Castor tours Oak Park Community Center after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. renovated the community center during the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 29, 2020 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil Inc. work on renovations of the Oak Park Community Center during the final day of the three day "Day of Service" event. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

This week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers teamed up with technology leader and corporate partner, Jabil Inc., to strengthen a community area in need through a collaborative "Day of Service." Over the three-day event, 150 staff between the two organizations dedicated their time to renovate and refresh the Oak Park Community Center, a valuable facility and resource for children and families throughout East Tampa.

The joint effort features a renovated technology lab designed with student success in mind, including new computer monitors, multi-function laser printer, collaboration tables and a 75" Smart TV. Renovations to multi-purpose rooms, including new wall murals, televisions, game area upgrades and a state-of-the-art zoned paging/audio system were designed to increase the functionally of the space. Additionally, staff refreshed the playground and picnic area and applied new paint throughout the building.

"The Day of Service is another testament to the power of teamwork," said Buccaneers Co-Owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz. "Our organization is committed to supporting students in East Tampa through Buccaneers Social Justice Initiative programs, after-school events and neighborhood enrichment projects such as this. I'm grateful for our staff's efforts to strengthen this community center – a great place for youth to develop strong habits, have fun and achieve their goals."

"Jabil is proud to be part of this community initiative, providing our employees the opportunity to collaborate, give back and show our continuous dedication to the care of others," said Leslie Coyne, vice president of talent, diversity & community at Jabil. "The technology enhancements will provide access to resources for students to dream big and reach their full potential."

On Thursday afternoon, project renovations were revealed to a group of students from the Oak Park neighborhood with staff volunteers from the Buccaneers and Jabil on hand. City of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor also visited the community center to view the upgrades and thank the two organizations for their efforts.

"This Oak Park Community Center is a haven for the kids in East Tampa," said Castor. "They can come here and have a constructive outlet for all of that energy, but also it is a learning facility. They've been provided, thanks to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jabil, with new computers, with learning software, with games that they can participate in – and a refreshed facility that they can be so proud of. It really is not just for the children; this Oak Park Community Center is a resource for everyone in East Tampa. We're very, very proud of it and it looks so much better today than it did a week ago."

This is the third consecutive year that the Buccaneers and Jabil have joined forces on a "Day of Service" to help renovate a local community center. To allow large-scale staff participation while adhering to health and safety guidelines, volunteer shifts for this year's event were spread out over three days. Staff members followed social distancing protocols and wore masks at all times. The enhanced collaboration between the Buccaneers and Jabil symbolizes both organizations' commitment to enriching the Tampa Bay community through impactful teamwork.

This year's "Day of Service" is just one of the ways the Buccaneers are supporting the East Tampa community through the team's Social Justice Initiative, aimed at breaking down barriers to racial and social equality. Earlier this month, the team launched the Buccaneers Youth Leadership Program, featuring a comprehensive effort by the Buccaneers to engage with families in East Tampa through unique player and staff mentorships, leadership development and community outreach events. Youth empowerment has been a focal point of the overarching initiative, which supports year-round efforts dedicated to achieving social justice through purposeful dialogue and impactful programs that effect positive change in the community.

