Bucs Lead Chiefs at Halftime of Super Bowl LV, 21-6

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took a 21-6 lead into halftime in Super Bowl LV on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium on the strength of two touchdown passes from ﻿Tom Brady﻿ to ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿. The Buccaneers extended their edge just before halftime when a pair of pass-interference calls set up Brady's one-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Brady completed 16 of 20 passes in the half for 140 yards and those three scores as the Buccaneers out-gained the Chiefs before the intermission, 194-124. The Buccaneers are seeking their second NFL Championship and their first in 18 years while Brady is looking for his seventh Super Bowl ring and his first as a Buccaneer. Tampa Bay is also trying to be the first team ever to win a Super Bowl in its own home stadium.

Kansas City used most of the last six minutes of the half to mount a 61-yard field goal drive to close the gap after Tampa Bay's defense had bottled up Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' high-powered offense for most of the first two quarters. Mahomes finished the half with 67 yards on nine of 19 passes, though he also ran for 34 yards as the Bucs' defense consistently provided tight coverage downfield.