Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Lead Chiefs at Halftime of Super Bowl LV, 21-6

Tampa Bay leads by 15 at halftime of Sunday's Super Bowl at Raymond James Stadium, with Tom Brady throwing three touchdown passes, two to TE Rob Gronkowski

Feb 07, 2021 at 08:56 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

GameAction089

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took a 21-6 lead into halftime in Super Bowl LV on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium on the strength of two touchdown passes from ﻿Tom Brady﻿ to ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿. The Buccaneers extended their edge just before halftime when a pair of pass-interference calls set up Brady's one-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Brady completed 16 of 20 passes in the half for 140 yards and those three scores as the Buccaneers out-gained the Chiefs before the intermission, 194-124. The Buccaneers are seeking their second NFL Championship and their first in 18 years while Brady is looking for his seventh Super Bowl ring and his first as a Buccaneer. Tampa Bay is also trying to be the first team ever to win a Super Bowl in its own home stadium.

Kansas City used most of the last six minutes of the half to mount a 61-yard field goal drive to close the gap after Tampa Bay's defense had bottled up Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' high-powered offense for most of the first two quarters. Mahomes finished the half with 67 yards on nine of 19 passes, though he also ran for 34 yards as the Bucs' defense consistently provided tight coverage downfield.

After the Bucs held in the red zone to keep that drive to three points, the Chiefs used their three timeouts to try to get the ball back one more time before halftime, but the strategy backfired. The Bucs got a first down and then took a deep shot, drawing a 34-yard pass interference call on CB Bashaud Breeland, who was covering Mike Evans on a go down the left sideline. Another pass interference penalty on S Tyrann Mathieu made it first-and-goal at the one with 10 seconds to play and Brady, with no timeouts, zipped a quick pass into Brown's stomach for seven points.

Best Photos from Chiefs vs. Buccaneers | Super Bowl LV

View photos of Super Bowl LV vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

Super Bowl LV
1 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
2 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
3 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
4 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
5 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
6 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
7 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
8 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
9 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
10 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
11 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
12 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
13 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
14 / 249

Super Bowl LV

GameAction014
15 / 249
Super Bowl LV
16 / 249

Super Bowl LV

GameAction016
17 / 249
GameAction017
18 / 249
GameAction018
19 / 249
GameAction019
20 / 249
GameAction020
21 / 249
GameAction021
22 / 249
GameAction022
23 / 249
GameAction023
24 / 249
Super Bowl LV
25 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
26 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
27 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
28 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
29 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
30 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
31 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
32 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
33 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
34 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
35 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
36 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
37 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
38 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
39 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
40 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
41 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
42 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
43 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
44 / 249

Super Bowl LV

GameAction044
45 / 249
GameAction045
46 / 249
GameAction046
47 / 249
GameAction047
48 / 249
GameAction048
49 / 249
GameAction049
50 / 249
GameAction050
51 / 249
GameAction051
52 / 249
GameAction052
53 / 249
GameAction053
54 / 249
Super Bowl LV
55 / 249

Super Bowl LV

GameAction054
56 / 249
Super Bowl LV
57 / 249

Super Bowl LV

GameAction055
58 / 249
Super Bowl LV
59 / 249

Super Bowl LV

GameAction056
60 / 249
Super Bowl LV
61 / 249

Super Bowl LV

GameAction057
62 / 249
Super Bowl LV
63 / 249

Super Bowl LV

GameAction058
64 / 249
Super Bowl LV
65 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
66 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
67 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
68 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
69 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
70 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
71 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
72 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
73 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
74 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
75 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
76 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
77 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
78 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
79 / 249

Super Bowl LV

GameAction073
80 / 249
Super Bowl LV
81 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
82 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
83 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
84 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
85 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
86 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
87 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
88 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
89 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
90 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
91 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
92 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
93 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
94 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
95 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
96 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
97 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
98 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
99 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
100 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
101 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
102 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
103 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
104 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
105 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
106 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
107 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
108 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
109 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
110 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
111 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
112 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
113 / 249

Super Bowl LV

GameAction111
114 / 249
GameAction112
115 / 249
Super Bowl LV
116 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
117 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
118 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
119 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
120 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
121 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
122 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
123 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
124 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
125 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
126 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
127 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
128 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
129 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
130 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
131 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
132 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
133 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
134 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
135 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
136 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
137 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
138 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
139 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
140 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
141 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
142 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
143 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
144 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
145 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
146 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
147 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
148 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
149 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
150 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
151 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
152 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
153 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
154 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
155 / 249

Super Bowl LV

GameAction168
156 / 249
Super Bowl LV
157 / 249

Super Bowl LV

GameAction170
158 / 249
Super Bowl LV
159 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
160 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
161 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
162 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
163 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
164 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
165 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
166 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
167 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
168 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
169 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
170 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
171 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
172 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
173 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
174 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
175 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
176 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
177 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
178 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
179 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
180 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
181 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
182 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
183 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
184 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
185 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
186 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
187 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
188 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
189 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
190 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
191 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
192 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
193 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
194 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
195 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
196 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
197 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
198 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
199 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
200 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
201 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
202 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
203 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
204 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
205 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
206 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
207 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
208 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
209 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
210 / 249

Super Bowl LV

GameAction215
211 / 249
Super Bowl LV
212 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
213 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
214 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
215 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
216 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
217 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
218 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
219 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
220 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
221 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
222 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
223 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
224 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
225 / 249

Super Bowl LV

GameAction230
226 / 249
Super Bowl LV
227 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
228 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
229 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
230 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
231 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
232 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
233 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
234 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
235 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
236 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
237 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
238 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
239 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
240 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
241 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
242 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
243 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
244 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
245 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
246 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
247 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
248 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV
249 / 249

Super Bowl LV

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

The Buccaneers missed a prime scoring opportunity in the second quarter after Evans' 31-yard reception made it first-and-goal at the six. However, Kansas City mounted a goal-line stand, stopping Ronald Jones just short on runs behind 350-pound lead blocker on third and fourth down. Tampa Bay's defense then forced a quick punt, which rookie Tommy Townsend shanked, setting up a 37-yard drive ending in Brady's 17-yard scoring pass to Gronkowski. The Bucs originally settled for a 40-yard Ryan Succop field goal but an offsides penalty on the kick kept the drive alive and the Bucs ended up with seven points instead of three.

Both offenses, among the most productive in the NFL during the regular season, had difficulty sustaining drives, with the Chiefs converting on one of six third-down tries and Tampa Bay only succeeded on two of six attempts. However, there was a big difference in penalties, as the Chiefs were flagged eight times for 95 yards in the first half, compared to one for five yards by Tampa Bay.

Related Content

news

CHAMPS! BUCS WIN SUPER BOWL LV

The Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9, in Super Bowl LV on Sunday night, winning the franchise's second league championship and becoming the first team ever to hoist the Lombardi Trophy on their own home field
news

Tom Brady Named Super Bowl LV MVP

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady named Super Bowl MVP for the fifth time in his career as he leads Tampa Bay to its second Super Bowl championship in franchise history.
news

Believe It! Bucs are NFL Champs after Super Bowl LV Win over Chiefs

Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes and won his fourth Super Bowl MVP award as his Buccaneers throttled Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, 31-9, to become the first team ever to win a Super Bowl on its home turf
news

Rapid Reaction: Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 9

Your Buccaneers are Super Bowl LV Champions!
news

How to Watch: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers in the Super Bowl

How to watch, listen and livestream Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, February 7 at 6:30 p.m. (ET).
news

2020 Game Preview: Chiefs-Buccaneers, Super Bowl LV

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes headline the second Super Bowl in Bucs franchise history, particularly with the loaded deck of weapons both QBs enjoy, but both teams also have aggressive defenses capably of causing game-changing turnovers
news

Countdown to Kickoff: Chiefs-Buccaneers, Super Bowl LV

If the Bucs need a game-winning drive near the end of Sunday's Super Bowl, they've got the right man for the job...That and other things to consider while waiting for kickoff in the second Super Bowl in franchise history
news

Ted Larsen, Drew Stanton Elevated for Super Bowl LV

The Bucs elevated G Ted Larsen and QB Drew Stanton from the practice squad for Super Bowl LV, making them eligible to play in Sundays' game if they are kept among the team's 48 active players
news

5 Bucs to Watch in Super Bowl LV

The Bucs are one of the last teams standing and long-time fan favorites here in the Bay are about to become household names.
news

Chiefs-Buccaneers Injury Report Feb. 5: Cam Brate, Antonio Brown Questionable for SBLV

The Buccaneers released their final injury report ahead of Super Bowl LV and got some good news while listing two players as questionable. 
news

Super Bowl LV Expert Picks

The last game of the most unorthodox NFL season ever will be between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers… at home. Do the experts think that gives the Bucs the edge?

Advertising