Rams' Trade Acquisitions Pay Off with Stacked Roster

RAMS DIFFERENCE-MAKERS

We already explained why Stafford has made a huge difference for the Rams franchise. When the Bucs and Rams met 16 weeks ago we used this section to highlight Kupp, Donald, Ramsey and Whitworth, and it would be perfectly reasonable to repeat that list without alteration. For the sake of variety, and because Los Angeles has such a talented roster, we're switching up two of those picks but can't in good conscious present a Rams Difference-Makers list that doesn't include Pro Bowlers Donald and Kupp.

1. WR Cooper Kupp. We noted Kupp's regular-season numbers above, but let's put them in some historical context. Kupp's 145 catches were the second most in a single season in NFL history, trailing only Michael Thomas's 149 in 2019. Thomas averaged 11.6 yards per catch that year to finish with 1,725 yards; Kupp averaged 13.4 yards per catch to finish with 1,947 yards, the second-most in league annals behind Calvin Johnson's 1,964 in 2012. Kupp's 16 touchdown catches also led the NFL during the regular season. His consistency in 2021 has been equally impressive; Kupp recorded more than 90 receiving yards in 16 of his 17 regular-season outings and never put up fewer than 60, last week's Wild Card game included. The 6-2, 208-pound pass-catcher out of Eastern Washington combines good size with great hands and an incredible ability to separate from defenders. He's a precise route runner who excels on every type of pattern; in fact, NFL Next Gen Stats says he was the only player in the NFL in 2021 to have at least 200 receiving yards on five different types of routes (he also scored on each of those five routes). If Todd Bowles and the Buccaneers choose to blitz Stafford on Sunday, the men in the secondary had better keep an eye on Kupp because Stafford has targeted him on 39% of the drop backs on which he was blitzed in 2021. That's the highest rate for any player in the NFL.

2. DL Aaron Donald. Donald simply never has an off year, or even an off day. His 12.5 sacks in 2021 marked the fifth straight year that he has hit double digits in that category, which is remarkable for a player who primarily rushes from interior spots. After just eight seasons, all of which ended in Pro Bowl berths and seven of which earned him first-team Associated Press All-Pro honors, Donald already is just two shy of 100 sacks in his career. And again, he brings it every single game. According to NGS, Donald has generated multiple quarterback pressures in 52 straight games, more than three times longer than the next-longest active streak. He has had multiple QB pressures in 82 of his last 83 games. What makes Donald practically unfair to play against is that he couples incredible strength with an extremely fast get-off. In 2021, NGS tracked him with an average get-off at the snap of 0.87 seconds, first among all NFL interior defensive linemen. Opposing offensive fronts often want to double-team him, but sometimes he splits those double teams before they can even take effect. Since 2017, Donald has pressured opposing quarterbacks 447 times, 84 more than any other player and 172 more than any other interior defensive linemen.

3. RB Cam Akers. The second-year back just gave us a real-time illustration of why he is a difference-maker for the Rams when he made a surprising return from injured reserve and recorded 90 yards from scrimmage on 18 touches in the Wild Card round. Akers tore an Achilles tendon shortly before the Rams opened training camp, an injury that was assumed to end his season. But Akers returned in Week 18 and, after getting a small handful of touches in Week 18 to get his feet wet returned to an integral role in the Rams' backfield. That's a role he had gradually assumed as his 2020 rookie season wore on, as he rushed for 645 yards and four touchdowns in his last seven outings. A second-round pick in 2020, Akers was considered a candidate to significantly improve upon his college numbers after playing behind a very bad offensive line at Florida State, and that appears to be coming to fruition. The 5-10, 217-pound back is muscular and compact with pile-driving power in his legs. He is good at breaking tackles and bouncing off hits if he's not wrapped up, and once he gets into the open field he has very good instincts and vision.