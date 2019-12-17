Bucs Performance Review: Jameis Winston & Breshad Perriman Put on a Clinic

This looks a tad familiar now, doesn't it? Bucs are again in a bunch formation with three receivers, this time to Winston's right. Ogunbowale again flanks Winston away from the receivers and tight end O.J. Howard is the one attached to the formation to that same side. Perriman is now the two receiver, on the line of scrimmage as the point of the bunch. Ishmael Hyman is also in place of Godwin or Miller, who had both exited the game with hamstring injuries, as the outside receiver. The Lions again have two deep safeties but seem to be in zone coverage this go around after cornerback Justin Coleman comes in on the blitz. In fact, you can see him turn around to the safety to make sure he's aware of wide receiver Justin Watson.