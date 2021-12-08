Bucs Preparing for 'Playoff Caliber' Matchup with Bills | Carmen Catches Up

Being in the AFC, Evans (and most of the Buccaneers) aren't super familiar with Buffalo as a team. But someone who is? Tight end Rob Gronkowski, who has played the Bills 15 times in his career thanks to sharing the division with them during his time with the Patriots. Gronkowski has 69 receptions, 12 of which were touchdowns and a 15.5 yards per reception average when playing Buffalo, which is actually his hometown team. But while the Bills may remind him of his home growing up, his home now is Tampa – and he wants to do whatever it takes to defend it.