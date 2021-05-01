The Buccaneers Select Kyle Trask with the 64th Pick of the 2021 NFL Draft

"Trask clearly has the arm strength, touch and placement to wear out one-on-one coverage if he has good protection and above-average players around him, but he's not going to elevate an offense with his talent alone. He's very good at finding his throwing platform and can deliver deep throws with outstanding touch. He needs to improve his eye work to create more opportunities by moving safeties around. Trask is clearly a skilled passer, but it's hard to find evidence of him being able to play chess at this point against what NFL defenses are likely to show him."