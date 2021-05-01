The Buccaneers Select Kyle Trask with the 64th Pick of the 2021 NFL Draft

The Buccaneers are looking toward the future as they took quarterback Kyle Trask with the 64th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. The Florida product took over for Feleipe Franks in 2019 and never let up, throwing for 2,941 yards and 25 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He had a completion percentage of 66.9% on the season and won eight of his 10 starts for the Gators.
He followed it up with a 2020 campaign where he led the FBS with 43 passing touchdowns and ranked second with 356.9 passing yards per game in 12 starts. He threw for a total of 4,283 yards, completing 301 of his 437 pass attempts and threw just eight interceptions. It earned him a host of postseason accolades, including being a Heisman Trophy finalist.
Overall, in his Gator career, Trask completed 552-of-813 passes for 7,386 yards and 69 touchdowns in 28 game appearances with Florida.
NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein had this to say of Trask during the draft season:
"Trask clearly has the arm strength, touch and placement to wear out one-on-one coverage if he has good protection and above-average players around him, but he's not going to elevate an offense with his talent alone. He's very good at finding his throwing platform and can deliver deep throws with outstanding touch. He needs to improve his eye work to create more opportunities by moving safeties around. Trask is clearly a skilled passer, but it's hard to find evidence of him being able to play chess at this point against what NFL defenses are likely to show him."
Trask will join a quarterback room that includes Tom Brady and Ryan Griffin, the latter of which the team re-signed just a week ago. Brady signed an extension this offseason that keeps him in Tampa until 2022 but he will be able to serve as a mentor now to the young local prospect.
