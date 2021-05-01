Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers Trade Up in Round Four to Nab WR Jaelon Darden

GM Jason Licht's first trade in the 2021 draft came in the fourth round, as he sent a sixth-round pick to Seattle to move up eight spots and secure North Texas WR Jaelon Darden

May 01, 2021 at 01:10 PM
Scott Smith

Jason Licht has now made at least one trade during every draft he has conducted for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This time, the Buccaneers traded up in the fourth round to start their third day in the 2021 NFL Draft. Originally slated to make the 137th-overall pick, Tampa Bay sent that pick and a sixth-rounder (number 217) to the Seattle Seahawks to move up eight spots to number 129. The target was North Texas wide receiver Jaelon Darden.

Darden was the fourth player selected by the Buccaneers over the weekend, joining first-round outside linebacker Joe Tryon (no. 32), second-round quarterback Kyle Trask (no. 64) and third-round offensive lineman Robert Hainsey (no. 95). Those were all spots the team was originally slated to pick during the first two days.

After trading away that sixth-round selection, which was a compensatory pick, the Buccaneers have three picks remaining on the final day of the draft: number 176 in the fifth round and numbers 251 and 259 in the seventh round. The latter of those two seventh-rounders is the final pick in the draft.

DENTON, TX - October 3rd: - North Texas Mean Green Football vs Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Apogee Stadium in Denton on October 3rd, 2020 in Denton, Texas.
DENTON, TX - October 3rd: - North Texas Mean Green Football vs Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Apogee Stadium in Denton on October 3rd, 2020 in Denton, Texas.

(Photo by Manny Flores)

DENTON, TX - December 3rd: Louisiana Tech vs Bulldogs vs North Texas Mean Green Football at Apogee Stadium in Denton, Texas.
DENTON, TX - December 3rd:
Louisiana Tech vs Bulldogs vs North Texas Mean Green Football at Apogee Stadium in Denton, Texas.

DENTON, TX - October 3rd: - North Texas Mean Green Football vs Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Apogee Stadium in Denton on October 3rd, 2020 in Denton, Texas.
DENTON, TX - October 3rd: - North Texas Mean Green Football vs Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Apogee Stadium in Denton on October 3rd, 2020 in Denton, Texas.

DENTON, TX - JULY 31: North Texas Mean Green Volleyball at Super Olympic Village at of University North Texas Volleyball gym on July 31, 2020 in Denton, Texas.
DENTON, TX - JULY 31: North Texas Mean Green Volleyball at Super Olympic Village at of University North Texas Volleyball gym on July 31, 2020 in Denton, Texas.

DENTON, TX - September 5th: - North Texas Mean Green Football vs Houston Baptist Huskies at Apogee Stadium in Denton on September 5th, 2020 in Denton, Texas.
DENTON, TX - September 5th: - North Texas Mean Green Football vs Houston Baptist Huskies at Apogee Stadium in Denton on September 5th, 2020 in Denton, Texas.

DENTON, TX - December 3rd: Louisiana Tech vs Bulldogs vs North Texas Mean Green Football at Apogee Stadium in Denton, Texas.
DENTON, TX - December 3rd:
Louisiana Tech vs Bulldogs vs North Texas Mean Green Football at Apogee Stadium in Denton, Texas.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

North Texas wide receiver Jaelon Darden (1) carries the ball against Middle Tennessee cornerback Decorian Patterson (33) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
North Texas wide receiver Jaelon Darden (1) carries the ball against Middle Tennessee cornerback Decorian Patterson (33) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Advertising