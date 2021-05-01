Buccaneers Trade Up in Round Four to Nab WR Jaelon Darden

Jason Licht has now made at least one trade during every draft he has conducted for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This time, the Buccaneers traded up in the fourth round to start their third day in the 2021 NFL Draft. Originally slated to make the 137th-overall pick, Tampa Bay sent that pick and a sixth-rounder (number 217) to the Seattle Seahawks to move up eight spots to number 129. The target was North Texas wide receiver Jaelon Darden.

Darden was the fourth player selected by the Buccaneers over the weekend, joining first-round outside linebacker Joe Tryon (no. 32), second-round quarterback Kyle Trask (no. 64) and third-round offensive lineman Robert Hainsey (no. 95). Those were all spots the team was originally slated to pick during the first two days.