Bucs Feeling the Heat Early in Training Camp

* The Buccaneers won't put on pads and start hitting each other in practice until Saturday, which means the battles in the trenches are largely simulated at this point. However, Arians noted something the offensive line is doing well and it doesn't rely on pads or contact. Namely, the blockers up front are continuing to communicate well after finishing off 2020 with an impressive group performance in the playoffs.

Asked about ﻿Donovan Smith﻿ and ﻿Tristan Wirfs﻿ on Tuesday, Arians almost declined to talk about his two starting tackles for fear of jinxing them after their strong 2020 campaigns. But in doing so he tacked on some praise for the O-Line unit as a whole.

"But, yeah, they played [well], especially in the playoffs," said Arians. "I thought Donovan raised his game to where he's always been capable of playing and Tristan just got better and better. Yeah, I think both of those guys still have room for improvement. And communication – so far I think our offensive line is doing [well]. They're all veterans now – I consider Tristan a veteran – but there's good communication up front right now. And they're seeing so many different things. That's the pleasing part."

Wirfs is a veteran now, though barely, having turned in a marvelous rookie season in 2020. The 13th-overall pick in the 2020 draft, Wirfs stepped right into the starting job at right tackle and performed at what Arians has called a "Pro Bowl" level. Wirfs was only credited with allowing one sack during the entire regular season, but that doesn't mean it came as easy as it sounds. A year ago at this point, with camp just beginning, the rookie's head was spinning.

Now Wirfs has a much better grasp on his job requirements and his teammates have a better feel for him.

"I think last year at this point, I was just hanging on," he said. "I think everything is operating a little bit smoother from last year at this point compared to now. I think we all had a year together and we feel very comfortable with each other, so that's definitely a plus."

Though Wirfs was new last year, the Buccaneers' other four O-Line starters were incumbents from the season before. Smith and left guard Ali Marpet have both been starters since they were drafted in the second round in 2015; center Ryan Jensen is going into his fourth season in Tampa after signing as a free agent in 2018; and Cappa, a third-round pick in 2018, has started the past two years.

Not only has that group, and such key reserves as Aaron Stinnie and Josh Wells, grown comfortable on the field together but they've forged a tight bond off the field as well.