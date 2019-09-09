Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs Vow to Learn from Mistakes on Short Week | Carmen Catches Up

Sep 09, 2019 at 10:54 AM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

CCU-9.9

You never want to start your season with a loss – especially at home. Yesterday's season opener saw a tremendous performance by the defense, in which they allowed just a 38% efficiency rate on third down from San Francisco and held them to no points on three red zone possessions. Second-year safety Jordan Whitehead led the team with eight combined tackles and veteran inside linebacker Lavonte David had seven himself, including one for a loss in his first week back following a knee procedure. Cornerback Vernon Hargreaves had the second interception of his career that he took back to the end zone for the Bucs' only first half points. The game, unfortunately, came down to penalties and turnovers, with the Bucs losing the latter battle 4-2.

"We talked all week about winning the turnover battle and when it's four to two, it's always going to be tough," Head Coach Bruce Arians said immediately following the game. "Especially, [when] we get a pick-six, then we give up two. There's a lot of good things we'll build off of. [With a] short week, it's not going to be easy. But, we'll be at work tomorrow and watch this film. Learn from it."

Turnovers added to the 11 penalties the Bucs incurred on Sunday, two of which negated touchdowns. They also resulted in extended drives and better field position, putting the defense in bad positions. The message after the game was simple: the Bucs have to stop beating themselves.

"I don't think there is any doubt about it," Arians said of the loss being a result of 'Bucs beating Bucs'. "That's what we talked about it at the half even and before the game. Right now; that was the message. When we stop beating ourselves, we'll be pretty good."

"We definitely had a lot of opportunities," Quarterback Jameis Winston continued. "Our defense played great. We just turned the football over at some unfortunate times and they went back for touchdowns so we gave them points."

The team won't have to wait long to get the bad taste out of their mouths. They play the division-rival Carolina Panthers on Thursday night – which is three short days, if you're counting at home. Perhaps the only silver lining of such a short week is it simply doesn't allow you the time to sulk on the loss. You immediately have to get refocused and that's what the players plan on doing.

"We want Week 1 to be perfect," wide receiver Mike Evans said after Sunday. "We want to come out and just be hitting it in stride. We want the quarterback to throw for 400-plus yards, everyone wants to have 100-plus yards receiving, running backs want to run for 200 yards, but it didn't happen. We are off to a slow start, but we've got a game Thursday night – we've got to be ready for a division foe."

Buccaneers vs. 49ers | Week 1 Game Photos

View photos of Tampa Bay's Week 1 matchup against San Francisco.

DL Will Gholston, No. 92
1 / 90

DL Will Gholston, No. 92

Bucs vs. 49ers
2 / 90

Bucs vs. 49ers

TE O.J. Howard, No. 80
3 / 90

TE O.J. Howard, No. 80

QB Jameis Winston, No. 3
4 / 90

QB Jameis Winston, No. 3

RB Peyton Barber, No. 25
5 / 90

RB Peyton Barber, No. 25

RB Ronald Jones II, No. 27 & TE O.J. Howard, No. 80
6 / 90

RB Ronald Jones II, No. 27 & TE O.J. Howard, No. 80

WR Mike Evans, No. 13
7 / 90

WR Mike Evans, No. 13

DL Ndamukong Suh, No. 93
8 / 90

DL Ndamukong Suh, No. 93

DL Will Gholston, No. 92 & DL Vita Vea, No. 50
9 / 90

DL Will Gholston, No. 92 & DL Vita Vea, No. 50

DL Ndamukong Suh, No. 93 & OLB Carl Nassib, No. 94
10 / 90

DL Ndamukong Suh, No. 93 & OLB Carl Nassib, No. 94

CB Carlton Davis, No. 33
11 / 90

CB Carlton Davis, No. 33

CB Carlton Davis, No. 33
12 / 90

CB Carlton Davis, No. 33

RB Peyton Barber, No. 25
13 / 90

RB Peyton Barber, No. 25

RB Peyton Barber, No. 25, QB Jameis Winston, No. 3 & G Alex Cappa, No. 65
14 / 90

RB Peyton Barber, No. 25, QB Jameis Winston, No. 3 & G Alex Cappa, No. 65

RB Peyton Barber, No. 25
15 / 90

RB Peyton Barber, No. 25

RB Peyton Barber, No. 25
16 / 90

RB Peyton Barber, No. 25

QB Jameis Winston, No. 3
17 / 90

QB Jameis Winston, No. 3

WR Mike Evans, No. 13
18 / 90

WR Mike Evans, No. 13

Bucs vs. 49ers
19 / 90

Bucs vs. 49ers

CB Vernon Hargreaves III, No. 28 & ILB Lavonte David, No. 54
20 / 90

CB Vernon Hargreaves III, No. 28 & ILB Lavonte David, No. 54

CB Vernon Hargreaves III, No. 28
21 / 90

CB Vernon Hargreaves III, No. 28

CB Vernon Hargreaves III, No. 28
22 / 90

CB Vernon Hargreaves III, No. 28

CB Vernon Hargreaves III, No. 28
23 / 90

CB Vernon Hargreaves III, No. 28

CB Vernon Hargreaves III, No. 28
24 / 90

CB Vernon Hargreaves III, No. 28

Bucs vs. 49ers
25 / 90

Bucs vs. 49ers

QB Jameis Winston, No. 3
26 / 90

QB Jameis Winston, No. 3

ILB Lavonte David, No. 54 & ILB Devin White, No. 45
27 / 90

ILB Lavonte David, No. 54 & ILB Devin White, No. 45

RB Ronald Jones II, No. 27
28 / 90

RB Ronald Jones II, No. 27

WR Chris Godwin, No. 12
29 / 90

WR Chris Godwin, No. 12

OLB Shaquil Barrett, No. 58
30 / 90

OLB Shaquil Barrett, No. 58

OLB Shaquil Barrett, No. 58
31 / 90

OLB Shaquil Barrett, No. 58

DL Ndamukong Suh, No. 93
32 / 90

DL Ndamukong Suh, No. 93

DL Beau Allen, No. 91
33 / 90

DL Beau Allen, No. 91

ILB Lavonte David, No. 54 & DB M.J. Stewart, No. 36
34 / 90

ILB Lavonte David, No. 54 & DB M.J. Stewart, No. 36

Bucs vs. 49ers
35 / 90

Bucs vs. 49ers

DL Will Gholston, No. 92
36 / 90

DL Will Gholston, No. 92

Bucs vs. 49ers
37 / 90

Bucs vs. 49ers

S Darian Stewart, No. 24 & CB Carlton Davis, No. 33
38 / 90

S Darian Stewart, No. 24 & CB Carlton Davis, No. 33

ILB Lavonte David, No. 54 & ILB Devin White, No. 45
39 / 90

ILB Lavonte David, No. 54 & ILB Devin White, No. 45

QB Jameis Winston, No. 3
40 / 90

QB Jameis Winston, No. 3

Bucs vs. 49ers
41 / 90

Bucs vs. 49ers

RB Peyton Barber, No. 25
42 / 90

RB Peyton Barber, No. 25

WR Chris Godwin, No. 12 & WR Breshad Perriman, No. 19
43 / 90

WR Chris Godwin, No. 12 & WR Breshad Perriman, No. 19

WR Chris Godwin, No. 12 & WR Breshad Perriman, No. 19
44 / 90

WR Chris Godwin, No. 12 & WR Breshad Perriman, No. 19

Bucs vs. 49ers
45 / 90

Bucs vs. 49ers

WR Chris Godwin, No. 12
46 / 90

WR Chris Godwin, No. 12

RB Peyton Barber, No. 25
47 / 90

RB Peyton Barber, No. 25

WR Chris Godwin, No. 12
48 / 90

WR Chris Godwin, No. 12

WR Chris Godwin, No. 12
49 / 90

WR Chris Godwin, No. 12

WR Chris Godwin, No. 12
50 / 90

WR Chris Godwin, No. 12

WR Chris Godwin, No. 12
51 / 90

WR Chris Godwin, No. 12

WR Chris Godwin, No. 12 & WR Breshad Perriman, No. 19
52 / 90

WR Chris Godwin, No. 12 & WR Breshad Perriman, No. 19

Bucs vs. 49ers
53 / 90

Bucs vs. 49ers

Bucs vs. 49ers
54 / 90

Bucs vs. 49ers

S Jordan Whitehead, No. 31 & DB M.J. Stewart, No. 36
55 / 90

S Jordan Whitehead, No. 31 & DB M.J. Stewart, No. 36

OLB Carl Nassib, No. 94
56 / 90

OLB Carl Nassib, No. 94

RB Dare Ogunbowale, No. 44
57 / 90

RB Dare Ogunbowale, No. 44

ILB Devin White, No. 45
58 / 90

ILB Devin White, No. 45

DB M.J. Stewart, No. 36
59 / 90

DB M.J. Stewart, No. 36

S Jordan Whitehead, No. 31 & ILB Lavonte David, No. 54
60 / 90

S Jordan Whitehead, No. 31 & ILB Lavonte David, No. 54

ILB Lavonte David, No. 54
61 / 90

ILB Lavonte David, No. 54

RB Ronald Jones II, No. 27
62 / 90

RB Ronald Jones II, No. 27

RB Ronald Jones II, No. 27
63 / 90

RB Ronald Jones II, No. 27

Bucs vs. 49ers
64 / 90

Bucs vs. 49ers

RB Ronald Jones II, No. 27
65 / 90

RB Ronald Jones II, No. 27

RB Ronald Jones II, No. 27 & TE O.J. Howard, No. 80
66 / 90

RB Ronald Jones II, No. 27 & TE O.J. Howard, No. 80

S Jordan Whitehead, No. 31, ILB Devin White, No. 45 & OLB Shaquil Barrett, No. 58
67 / 90

S Jordan Whitehead, No. 31, ILB Devin White, No. 45 & OLB Shaquil Barrett, No. 58

RB Ronald Jones II, No. 27 & TE O.J. Howard, No. 80
68 / 90

RB Ronald Jones II, No. 27 & TE O.J. Howard, No. 80

S Jordan Whitehead, No. 31
69 / 90

S Jordan Whitehead, No. 31

RB Ronald Jones II, No. 27
70 / 90

RB Ronald Jones II, No. 27

WR Mike Evans, No. 13 & TE O.J. Howard, No. 80
71 / 90

WR Mike Evans, No. 13 & TE O.J. Howard, No. 80

RB Ronald Jones II, No. 27
72 / 90

RB Ronald Jones II, No. 27

Bucs vs. 49ers
73 / 90

Bucs vs. 49ers

QB Jameis Winston, No. 3
74 / 90

QB Jameis Winston, No. 3

QB Jameis Winston, No. 3
75 / 90

QB Jameis Winston, No. 3

DB M.J. Stewart, No. 36 & ILB Lavonte David, No. 54
76 / 90

DB M.J. Stewart, No. 36 & ILB Lavonte David, No. 54

DB M.J. Stewart, No. 36
77 / 90

DB M.J. Stewart, No. 36

DB M.J. Stewart, No. 36
78 / 90

DB M.J. Stewart, No. 36

RB Ronald Jones II, No. 27
79 / 90

RB Ronald Jones II, No. 27

Bucs vs. 49ers
80 / 90

Bucs vs. 49ers

ILB Devin White, No. 45 & DB M.J. Stewart, No. 36
81 / 90

ILB Devin White, No. 45 & DB M.J. Stewart, No. 36

ILB Lavonte David, No. 54
82 / 90

ILB Lavonte David, No. 54

S Darian Stewart, No. 24 & DL Ndamukong Suh, No. 93
83 / 90

S Darian Stewart, No. 24 & DL Ndamukong Suh, No. 93

RB Ronald Jones II, No. 27 & TE O.J. Howard, No. 80
84 / 90

RB Ronald Jones II, No. 27 & TE O.J. Howard, No. 80

CB Vernon Hargreaves III, No. 28 & ILB Devin White, No. 45
85 / 90

CB Vernon Hargreaves III, No. 28 & ILB Devin White, No. 45

RB Ronald Jones II, No. 27
86 / 90

RB Ronald Jones II, No. 27

DL Vita Vea, No. 50
87 / 90

DL Vita Vea, No. 50

P Bradley Pinion, No. 8 & K Matt Gay, No. 9
88 / 90

P Bradley Pinion, No. 8 & K Matt Gay, No. 9

DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches, No, 56
89 / 90

DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches, No, 56

Bucs vs. 49ers
90 / 90

Bucs vs. 49ers

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Talking Differences from Week 6 Eagles, Brady's Postseason Demeanor & a First for a Vet | Carmen Catches Up

There are no shortage of storylines as the Bucs get set to take on a very different-looking Eagles team in the Wildcard round of the NFC playoffs. 
news

Tom Brady Wins FedEx Air Player of the Week & Preparing for a 'New' Season | Carmen Catches Up

The Bucs' quarterback isn't done setting records and how the team is approaching their first game of the 2021 playoffs.
news

Step Up 2021: The Story of the Tampa Buccaneers This Season | Carmen Catches Up

The 'next-man up' mentality has never been more important as both the offense and defense battle through injuries headed into the last game of the regular season.
news

Lavonte David is a First-Time Art Rooney Finalist | Carmen Catches Up

He may not have gotten the Pro Bowl recognition (again) but at least Bucs' inside linebacker Lavonte David is garnering praise for how good of a teammate he is.
news

Making Up for BA's Absence & How Underrated Jordan Whitehead Is | Carmen Catches Up

How Asst. Head Coach/Run-Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin is stepping in for BA and just how underrated safety Jordan Whitehead is according to his teammates.
news

A Festivus Airing of Pro Bowl Grievances (& Congratulations) | Carmen Catches Up

Congratulations are all well and good – but in the spirit of Festivus, let's not forget about how the Pro Bowl disappointed us this year, too.
news

Le'Veon Bell's Role in the Offense & What Tyler Johnson Has Learned From Chris Godwin | Carmen Catches Up

Bell could be set up for success among a familiar scheme and with a former teammate while Johnson is ready to step in and step up in Godwin's absence.
news

Brady's Still Mad About That P.J. Williams Interception & Richard Sherman's Value to the Defense | Carmen Catches Up

Tom Brady hasn't forgotten what happened in Week Eight and how valuable Richard Sherman has been for the defense, according to Todd Bowles.
news

What Clinching the NFC South Would Mean to Lavonte David & the Bucs' New Home | Carmen Catches Up

The Buccaneers have the opportunity to clinch the NFC South this Sunday against the Saints and if for no other reason, they should do it because it makes Lavonte David happy.
news

Inside the Tom Brady-Rob Gronkowski Connection & How Brady is Working to Get It with Others | Carmen Catches Up

It's like they have ESPN or something.
news

Bucs Preparing for 'Playoff Caliber' Matchup with Bills | Carmen Catches Up

The Buccaneers face one of their biggest tests this Sunday as they play host to the Buffalo Bills.
news

Another Secondary Shuffle & How the Bucs Will Compensate for Absence of Whitehead | Carmen Catches Up

What the Bucs could do to make up for yet another absence in the secondary against Atlanta.
Advertising