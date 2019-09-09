Bucs Vow to Learn from Mistakes on Short Week | Carmen Catches Up

Turnovers added to the 11 penalties the Bucs incurred on Sunday, two of which negated touchdowns. They also resulted in extended drives and better field position, putting the defense in bad positions. The message after the game was simple: the Bucs have to stop beating themselves.

"I don't think there is any doubt about it," Arians said of the loss being a result of 'Bucs beating Bucs'. "That's what we talked about it at the half even and before the game. Right now; that was the message. When we stop beating ourselves, we'll be pretty good."

"We definitely had a lot of opportunities," Quarterback Jameis Winston continued. "Our defense played great. We just turned the football over at some unfortunate times and they went back for touchdowns so we gave them points."

The team won't have to wait long to get the bad taste out of their mouths. They play the division-rival Carolina Panthers on Thursday night – which is three short days, if you're counting at home. Perhaps the only silver lining of such a short week is it simply doesn't allow you the time to sulk on the loss. You immediately have to get refocused and that's what the players plan on doing.