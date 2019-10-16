The Road Ahead: Seattle Seahawks

How the Bucs Match Up:

The Bucs conclude their five-game road trip with one of their few remaining opponents that have a better-than-.500 record. In fact, of the opponents the Bucs will face going forward, the Seahawks are tied with the Saints for the best record at 5-1. Though, given that Seattle shares a division with the only unbeaten NFC team in the San Francisco 49ers, they still rank second in the NFC West. Therefore, the wildcard implications are there if the Niners don't slow down.

As Scott mentioned in the first part of this series, the Buccaneers rank first in the NFL in both rushing yards allowed per game (68.0) and yards allowed per carry (2.89) and that's despite facing a murderer's row of backs including Christian McCaffrey (twice), Saquon Barkley, Alvin Kamara and Todd Gurley. With Vita Vea, Will Gholston and Ndamukong Suh, the Buccaneers are particularly stingy up the middle, allowing only 2.00 yards per carry on such plays (thanks for perfectly articulating that for me, Scott).

The Bucs will therefore look to add Chris Carson to that list of dangerous backs they've been able to neutralize. The thing is, Carson isn't the only running threat. The Seahawks have one built-in under center in quarterback Russell Wilson, who is one of the best dual-threat signal callers in the game. Wilson ranks fifth in rushing yards among all qualified passers and has the most passing yards of any of the four candidates in front of him. It means you have to respect the run, but even if you shut that down, he's still going to throw on you. That brings me to the Bucs' struggles facing the pass. A lot of it has to do with the sheer amount quarterbacks are having to pass against them because they have no options on the ground. Consider that in your average game, you'd want your quarterback to attempt probably about 20-30 passes in a well-balanced offense. Bearing in mind that attempting more passes is NOT better, the average amount of passing attempts by an opposing quarterback against the Buccaneers is 41.6. So, while the Bucs have given up an uncomfortable average of over 300 passing yards per game, it's not hard to do when you're forcing a well-above-average amount of throws. However, it's the points that matter, and with Seattle putting up the fourth-most points on offense in the league, the Bucs will have to improve in that area if they want to contain Wilson's production through the air.

Tampa Bay's offense, however, may find a little bit of solace in the Seahawks' aforementioned lack of a pass rush. Following a game in which quarterback Jameis Winston got sacked seven times, Head Coach Bruce Arians said getting hit changes things for a quarterback and the fact that Winston took five of those seven in the first half alone doesn't bode well for his confidence going forward. In both of the Bucs' wins this year, Winston was kept relatively clean, taking no more than three sacks throughout the game. It could be the key to a successful day in Seattle, as a result.