Carlton Davis: Defensive Comfort Level Should Lead to More Interceptions in 2020

The Buccaneers finished the 2019 season with the most passes defensed of any team.

If we further break it down, the defense as a whole really came into their own around the halfway mark in the season. From weeks 9-17, the Buccaneers not only led in passes defensed with 63 (a full 13 more than the next closest team), the defense itself led in sacks (31.0), quarterback hits (77), defensive scores (4), and tied for second in fumble recoveries (16) and forced fumbles (14). Yes, the Bucs had the number one scoring defense in the back half of last year.

However, only one of those scores was on a pick-six. It belonged to cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, who picked off Lions quarterback David Blough in Murphy-Bunting's hometown of Detroit. It was the picture-perfect play in so many ways, and one that 'veteran' quarterback Carlton Davis sees more of in the coming season.

Davis, who is the default elder of the secondary group at 23 years old, recorded 19 passes defensed, leading the team that led the league in that category. It was just one shy of New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who finished with the most of any player in 2019. What's even more remarkable is that rookie Jamel Dean finished the year with 17… after only seeing significant work in nine games. All of his 17 passes defensed came in weeks 9-17, and those 17 were the most of any player in that span.

But that isn't enough for this defense or for Davis.