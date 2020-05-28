Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Thursday, May 28, 2020 04:27 PM

Continuity 'Encouraging' for Bucs Defense According to DC Todd Bowles

Buccaneers Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles is returning mostly the same group of players on his side of the ball for 2020 and while that's encouraging amid the current climate, he knows it's not a guarantee of success.

headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

191208_MM_Colts_Bucs_3027
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 08, 2019 - Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 38-35. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Let's go back to February 2020 really quick. Before tight end Rob Gronkowskicame out of retirement and to the Buccaneers. Before Tom Brady  shocked the NFL world by doing the same. Before a global pandemic tilted the actual world on its axis and shuttered life as we know it.

Back when more trivial things mattered, as far as Tampa Bay was concerned, the importance of re-signing key pieces to a defense that had made leaps and bounds towards the back half of 2019 was the paramount priority. Speculation swirling around the Bucs was all about keeping a front seven that was the most dominant in the league against the run together and if that would at all be a possibility. It was and that was crucial back then.

It's even more crucial now.

"The kind of year we're having right now, I think it's very important to have chemistry and continuity," Bucs Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles said on Thursday via Zoom conference. "Obviously, we have to continue to communicate and get back together on the field and not do everything by Zoom or virtually. To have everybody back from the same defense that ended last year is important from a communication and continuity standpoint."

The NFL offseason has been virtually non-existent. Or rather, virtually existent. OTAs in their traditional manner haven't been allowed due to concerns with COVID-19 and the league has prohibited any player from entering a team facility until recently. Even now, only players actively rehabilitating an injury are allowed within team headquarters. Everything else has moved online. Meetings with fellow position players and coaches are now conducted via video conference. There are no in-person discussions or lessons and no hands-on coaching on the field.

Pour one out for the teams with new coaching staffs and schemes to learn.

Thankfully, that's not the case for the Buccaneers, who are entering their second year under Head Coach Bruce Arians. The defense, under Bowles, remaining intact means there will be little to no need for building team chemistry as a means of playing effectively together. But that doesn't mean the Bucs are without their hurdles this offseason.

The front seven may feature its share of veterans in guys like linebacker Lavonte David, the longest-tenured Buc, or 11-year veteran Ndamukong Suh. But the back end, a unit that made the biggest improvement over the course of last season, is all young. The trio of 2019 draft picks in Jamel Dean, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Mike Edwards will be entering just their second season. Cornerback Carlton Davis, the 'vet' of the group, will be in his third. With a new coach last year, the first half of the season was spent getting acclimated and understanding their roles. It showed. But it visibly improved as the season wore on. In weeks one through eight, the Bucs' defense recorded 33 passes defensed – ranking 15th in the league. They finished the year with 96 – the most in the league. The first half of the season, the Bucs were letting up an average of 285.3 yards per game through the air. That number improved in the back half of the season to 241.1 following a wakeup call in Seattle. They went from ranking 30th in passing yards allowed from weeks one through nine to ranking 20th in weeks 10 through 17. Seven of their 12 interceptions on the season came in that span.

Guys like Murphy-Bunting have attributed it to a further understanding of the scheme and what the defense is trying to accomplish. But it doesn't stop there for Bowles. He needs them to take the next step this season.

"Mentally, they're still puppies [though] they played what we called last year and played it well," said Bowles of his young players. "They understand what we're doing on defense. But this year, they have to graduate mentally to understand what the offenses are trying to do to them and get a better grasp of the game that way."

That even spills over to now second-year linebacker Devin White, who was marred by injury to start his first pro season last year. During a Zoom call last week, White said he wanted the defense to be able to put the team on their backs.

"Everybody knows we have that chemistry already locked in and we're running the same kinds of plays that we basically mastered at the end of last year," White said. "Now, we can build off what we did last year and keep striving."

In order to keep striving as a player, Bowles recommends White continue to get a better grasp on the system going into the season in order to really take command of the defense like White seems poised to do. He finished the season with back-to-back Rookie of the Month honors, clearly taking his positioning within Tampa Bay's dominant front seven seriously.

And though those players remained largely the same, the replication of their second-half success isn't guaranteed heading into a brand-new season, warns Bowles.

"You start over every year," he said. "I know we ended up pretty good and played a few good games ending out the season, but every year is a new year. You can't rely on the past. But the fact that we've got the same guys back, there's some continuity and the fact that they're starting to get it mentally with each other, as well as the opposition, is encouraging. But again, we have to get everybody in and start that over again."

Related Content

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 08, 2019 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-35. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Mike Evans, Chris Godwin Named Best WR Duo Entering 2020

Bleacher Report released a list of the top wide receiver duos across the league and will you take a look at who tops it?
HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: NFL player Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers plays his shot from the fourth tee during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)
news

Tom Brady Hits Highlight but Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning Take Home 'The Match' Win

After a rough front nine, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady and partner Phil Mickelson turned up the heat on Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, but fell just one-stroke shy of the win.
NFL player Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots arrives at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
news

Gronk on Ellen: Main Reason I Came to Tampa Was My Mom

Many speculated the reason tight end Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement and joined the Buccaneers was because of his buddy, Tom. Gronk went on the Ellen Show to say that the main reason was actually his mom, who lives in Ft. Myers, Florida.
Devin White: Bucs Defense Wants to Put Game on Their Backs
news

Devin White: Bucs Defense Wants to Put Game on Their Backs

The Bucs' offense may be monopolizing the headlines, but the second-year linebacker wants to make sure everyone knows the defense isn't relying on them to propel the Bucs to success in 2020. 
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
news

ESPN: Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Give Bucs Best Offseason in the League 

Bill Barnwell of ESPN ranked all 32 teams by their offseason and the Bucs top the list as the team that did the most to improve their roster, adding players like Brady and Gronkowski.
Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) greets New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) prior to an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015 in Denver. Denver won 30-24 in overtime. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

How to Watch, Live Stream: Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods & Peyton Manning in 'The Match'

We finally are getting some live sports (and for a good cause) as Bucs quarterback Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson square off against Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods for another round of 'The Match' for coronavirus relief on Sunday, May 24.
TAMPA, FL - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 in the Buccaneers' new, white uniform. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Six Bucs Players Make Top 100 List

CBS Sports' Pete Prisco released his Top 100 players for 2020 and six Buccaneers make the cut with two more as honorable mentions.
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 09, 2018 - Defensive End Jason Pierre-Paul #90 pressures Drew Brees during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The Buccaneers lost 28-14. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Top 10 Tuesday: Best Offenses the Bucs Will Face in 2020

The Buccaneers defense will take on seven of the top 10 passing offenses from 2019 this coming season.
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 29, 2019 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game 28-22. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Sean Murphy-Bunting Shares Story Behind New Number 23 …and It's Not What You Think

The Bucs' second-year corner switched his number this offseason from 26 to 23 and the reasoning is all about family.
FILE - At left, in a Dec. 20, 2015, file photo, Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning smiles before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Pittsburgh. At right, in a Dec. 9, 2015, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady faces reporters before a scheduled NFL football practice, in Foxborough, Mass. Denver and New England play in the AFC Championship game on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/File)
news

Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson, Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods to Tee Off for Coronavirus Relief

The four players will split into pairs for "The Match: Champions for Charity" tournament to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts on May 24 in South Florida.
"Everything" by Mike Evans
news

"Everything" by Mike Evans

A letter to moms from Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans in his own words.

Advertising