Daily Clips for Friday, December 12

Fox Sports' Knox Bardeen –
New NFL draft order & my mock has QB's going 1st & 2nd to #Bucs & #Titans. But who went where? http://t.co/Flxwr4t5ZA— Knox Bardeen (@knoxbardeen) December 11, 2014
Tampa Bay Times' Greg Auman –
Once a gamble, kicker Patrick Murray has turned into one of Bucs' best moves, hitting five field goals from 50-plus. http://t.co/7CVreyktbw— Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 11, 2014
Tampa Bay Times' Matt Baker –
Blog: How do you stop #Panthers WR Kelvin Benjamin? http://t.co/otx5eBOsV7 #Bucs #FSU #NFL— Matt Baker (@MBakerTBTimes) December 11, 2014
TBO.com's Roy Cummings –
Bucs coach Lovie Smith says there are no concussion issues preventing Lavonte David from playing this week— Roy Cummings (@RCummingsFHCN) December 11, 2014
Pewter Report –
#Bucs will play remaining schedule for pride/ learning from opponents successhttp://t.co/JCcVhD6fxs— PewterReport (@PewterReport) December 12, 2014
WDAE 620 AM –
#Bucs Thursday Report: Prepping for the #Panthers. Plus the latest injury report and news & notes --> http://t.co/ltDG0awyee— WDAE (@620wdae) December 11, 2014