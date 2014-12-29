Daily Clips for Monday, December 29

Photos from the first half of Buccaneers vs. Saints at Raymond James Stadium.
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NOW ON BUCCANEERS.COM**
Bucs to pick 1st in draft
Foster: "I love playing here"
SlowMo: McDonald sack
Social Rewind: TB-NO
Smith: First overall pick
McDougald on his INT
Evans: VJax "paved the way"
Press conference: McCown
SlowMo: Sims 6-yd TD
Lead slips away in finale
Game awards: TB-NO
MORNING CLIPS
*The Tampa Tribune: Buccaneers lose, 23-20, secure No. 1 draft pick
The Tampa Tribune:Foster among Bucs' inactives *ESPN: Game balls: New Orleans at Tampa Bay* ESPN: Saints at Buccaneers recap
The Tampa Bay Times:* Tampa Bay locks up No. 1 pick in draft
The Tampa Bay Times: Myraid reasons for Bucs' lousy season
CBS Sports: *Bucs clinch No. 1 pick
*NBC Sports: Drew Brees throws three picks vs. Bucs
Bleacher Report: *Bucs secure top pick in 2015 draft
*PewterReport.com: Most impressive Buccaneers vs. Saints*
JoeBucsFan.com: *Lovie: There was no tanking
AROUND THE DIVISION* Saints: Saints players on the win over the Buccaneers
Panthers: Cam Newton 4-yard TD run
Falcons: Falcons-Panthers highlights*HIGHLIGHTS
TWEET OF THE DAY**