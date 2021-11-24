Darcie Glazer Kassewitz, Bruce Arians & Lori Locust Appear On Rapoport's Earnin' It Podcast | Carmen Catches Up

Rapoport also spoke with both Head Coach Bruce Arians and Assistant Defensive Line Coach Lori Locust in the nearly hour-long podcast episode. They talked at length about hiring practices and what it will take to get more women in football roles.

"Don't worry about male or female; is this the best person for this job that I'm to have open right now?" Arians said. "And you're going to get the best person every single time that you just have open ears and open eyes, right?"

"I think it's a very exciting time right now," said Glazer Kassewitz. "I think that a lot of more women are being hired as coaches or scouts and different aspects of football. So, there is progress being made. And as time goes on, there will be more women in the NFL. Women are not competing against other women for these jobs. Like Bruce says, to work in the NFL is a phenomenal opportunity. You're competing against the world. You have to be at the top."

The podcast episode also features Billie Jean King and Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott along with Owner Kim Pegula. Earnin' It features the stories of women in the NFL who are breaking "grass" ceilings, from the field to the front office. It is hosted by Rapoport and produced by both her and Jane Skinner Goodell, wife to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. To listen to the full episode, click here.

-The Buccaneers had quite a few updates Wednesday when they opened practice for the week ahead of their Sunday matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. A total of 11 players appeared on the first injury report of the week after the Bucs held a walk-through practice. Among those not participating were wide receiver Mike Evans and inside linebacker Devin White.

But the good news is, the defense seems to be returning to form. The team announced Wednesday that they have designated cornerback Carlton Davis to return from injured reserve. He'll have a 21-day window beginning Wednesday to be activated.