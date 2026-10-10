David Walker Continues to Make the Most of His Snaps

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have their first win of the season and they got it by shutting down one of the NFL's most dangerous offenses. Dallas entered Thursday night averaging more than 30 points per game. Tampa Bay held that offense to 16 points.
The secondary led the way, limiting CeeDee Lamb, the NFL's leading receiver through four weeks to two catches for nine yards and disrupting passes all night. The secondary benefited greatly from a blistering pass rush. The defensive line rose to the occasion, keeping Prescott under pressure all night and, once again, David Walker was right in the thick of it.
Although he did not fill the stat sheet, Walker produced three pressures and a 30-percent pressure rate in prime-time, both second-most on the team during the game. The second-year edge rusher made a serious impact on third downs throughout the game, including two pressures that led to an incomplete pass and a deflection in coverage that eventually ended in Yaya Diaby's hands for an interception. He was also a part of the special teams unit on the field that forced a fumble in the third quarter.
View the top images of Tampa Bay's game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, October 8, 2026
Todd Bowles recognized the defense's disruption was a key factor in the game.
"I thought all those guys brought pressure," Bowles said. "They didn't get the sacks, but they brought a bunch of pressure up front. They had Dak not having his feet set and that's very important with a guy like that. If you can get him on the move a little bit and throw off balance here and there. I thought the pressure up front was probably the best we had all year."
In about a quarter of the Bucs' defensive snaps this season (71 of 291), Walker has posted the NFL's second-highest pressure rate at 29.4% (minimum 30 pass rush attempts). His 10 pressures rank second on the team and when he gets into the backfield, he gets there in a hurry. Among players with 10-plus pressures this season, his 2.59 average time to pressure is the 11th-fastest in the NFL. His 82.3 PFF pass rush grade places him 10th among all qualifying edge rushers
Walker's performance in Dallas is another example of the threat he can be within Tampa Bay's front seven. After missing his entire rookie season to injury, Walker is starting to find his footing in the NFL and that should worry opposing offenses in the weeks to come.