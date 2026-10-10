David Walker Continues to Make the Most of His Snaps

Todd Bowles recognized the defense's disruption was a key factor in the game.

"I thought all those guys brought pressure," Bowles said. "They didn't get the sacks, but they brought a bunch of pressure up front. They had Dak not having his feet set and that's very important with a guy like that. If you can get him on the move a little bit and throw off balance here and there. I thought the pressure up front was probably the best we had all year."

In about a quarter of the Bucs' defensive snaps this season (71 of 291), Walker has posted the NFL's second-highest pressure rate at 29.4% (minimum 30 pass rush attempts). His 10 pressures rank second on the team and when he gets into the backfield, he gets there in a hurry. Among players with 10-plus pressures this season, his 2.59 average time to pressure is the 11th-fastest in the NFL. His 82.3 PFF pass rush grade places him 10th among all qualifying edge rushers