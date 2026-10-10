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David Walker Continues to Make the Most of His Snaps

After a lost rookie season, David Walker is emerging as one of the NFL’s most efficient pass rushers. Thursday Night Football is the latest example

Oct 10, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Gabriel Kahaian

Buccaneers.com Contributor

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The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have their first win of the season and they got it by shutting down one of the NFL's most dangerous offenses. Dallas entered Thursday night averaging more than 30 points per game. Tampa Bay held that offense to 16 points.

The secondary led the way, limiting CeeDee Lamb, the NFL's leading receiver through four weeks to two catches for nine yards and disrupting passes all night. The secondary benefited greatly from a blistering pass rush. The defensive line rose to the occasion, keeping Prescott under pressure all night and, once again, David Walker was right in the thick of it.

Although he did not fill the stat sheet, Walker produced three pressures and a 30-percent pressure rate in prime-time, both second-most on the team during the game. The second-year edge rusher made a serious impact on third downs throughout the game, including two pressures that led to an incomplete pass and a deflection in coverage that eventually ended in  Yaya Diaby's hands for an interception. He was also a part of the special teams unit on the field that forced a fumble in the third quarter.

Bucs vs. Cowboys Week 5 2026 | Top Images Gallery

View the top images of Tampa Bay's game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, October 8, 2026

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1, Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15, Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 and Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1, Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15, Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19 and Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23, Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24, Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25, Safety Miles Killebrew #29, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Safety JJ Roberts #36, and Cornerback Kevin Knowles #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23, Cornerback Ayden Garnes #24, Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25, Safety Miles Killebrew #29, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Safety JJ Roberts #36, and Cornerback Kevin Knowles #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Tight End Payne Durham #87, Safety Tykee Smith #23 and Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Tight End Payne Durham #87, Safety Tykee Smith #23 and Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Tight End Bauer Sharp #84, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 and Safety JJ Roberts #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Tight End Bauer Sharp #84, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 and Safety JJ Roberts #36 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Guard Dan Feeney #65, Guard Cody Mauch #69, Running Back Bucky Irving #7, Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78, Guard Ben Bredeson #68 and Offensive Tackle Benjamin Chukwuma #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Guard Dan Feeney #65, Guard Cody Mauch #69, Running Back Bucky Irving #7, Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78, Guard Ben Bredeson #68 and Offensive Tackle Benjamin Chukwuma #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67, Running Back Bucky Irving #7, Offensive Tackle Luke Haggard #72, Guard Dan Feeney #65, and Guard Cody Mauch #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67, Running Back Bucky Irving #7, Offensive Tackle Luke Haggard #72, Guard Dan Feeney #65, and Guard Cody Mauch #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneer before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneer before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 and Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 and Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Christian Rozeboom #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Christian Rozeboom #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Christian Rozeboom #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Christian Rozeboom #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
69 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
71 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67, Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10, Guard Cody Mauch #69, Center Graham Barton #62, Guard Ben Bredeson #68 and Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67, Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10, Guard Cody Mauch #69, Center Graham Barton #62, Guard Ben Bredeson #68 and Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
73 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
74 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
75 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
76 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
77 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
78 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
79 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
80 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
81 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
82 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
85 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
87 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
88 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 and Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 and Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0, Safety Tykee Smith #23, and Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0, Safety Tykee Smith #23, and Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56, Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 and Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56, Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 and Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Safety Tykee Smith #23, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Safety Tykee Smith #23, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
97 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
101 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
102 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
103 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Guard Cody Mauch #69 and Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Guard Cody Mauch #69 and Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
105 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
106 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Center Graham Barton #62 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
107 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
108 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
109 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
110 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
111 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
112 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
113 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
114 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
115 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Punter Riley Dixon #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Punter Riley Dixon #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Safety Miles Killebrew #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Christian Rozeboom #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
117 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Safety Miles Killebrew #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Christian Rozeboom #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Safety Miles Killebrew #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Christian Rozeboom #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
118 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Safety Miles Killebrew #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Christian Rozeboom #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
119 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Safety Miles Killebrew #29, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19, Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 and Linebacker Christian Rozeboom #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
120 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Safety Miles Killebrew #29, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19, Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 and Linebacker Christian Rozeboom #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
121 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51, Safety Miles Killebrew #29, Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #5, Tight End Bauer Sharp #84, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19, Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 and Linebacker Christian Rozeboom #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
122 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51, Safety Miles Killebrew #29, Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #5, Tight End Bauer Sharp #84, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19, Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 and Linebacker Christian Rozeboom #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
123 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
124 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker David Walker #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Christian Rozeboom #52, Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19, Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #5, Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1, Tight End Bauer Sharp #84, Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91, Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0, Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25, Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67 and Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
125 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Christian Rozeboom #52, Wide Receiver Kameron Johnson #19, Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #5, Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1, Tight End Bauer Sharp #84, Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15, Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34, Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91, Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0, Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25, Offensive Tackle Luke Goedeke #67 and Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Christian Rozeboom #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Christian Rozeboom #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Safety Miles Killebrew #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Safety Miles Killebrew #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Safety Miles Killebrew #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Safety Miles Killebrew #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Safety Miles Killebrew #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Safety Miles Killebrew #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Punter Riley Dixon #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Kicker Chase McLaughlin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Punter Riley Dixon #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Safety Tykee Smith #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Sean Tucker #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cian Leach/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Jacob Parrish #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Alex Anzalone #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Fans after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Fans after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Defensive Assistant Coach Todd Bowles Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Defensive Assistant Coach Todd Bowles Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Run Game Coordinator/Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Run Game Coordinator/Outside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Doug DeFelice/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Defensive Back Keionte Scott #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Kenny Gainwell #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 and Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 and Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 and Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 and Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
174 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
175 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
177 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Tight End Payne Durham #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Tight End Payne Durham #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tight End Bauer Sharp #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15, Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Head Coach Todd Bowles, and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
180 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15, Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Head Coach Todd Bowles, and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
181 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
182 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7, Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15, and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
183 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7, Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15, and Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15, Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0, Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10, Outside Linebacker David Walker #51, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Defensive Lineman DeMonte Capehart #90 and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15, Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0, Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10, Outside Linebacker David Walker #51, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Defensive Lineman DeMonte Capehart #90 and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #5, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10, Outside Linebacker David Walker #51, Defensive Lineman DeMonte Capehart #90 and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu #5, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10, Outside Linebacker David Walker #51, Defensive Lineman DeMonte Capehart #90 and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
186 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 and Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 and Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Safety Miles Killebrew #29, Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0, Outside Linebacker David Walker #51, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 and Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
189 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Safety Miles Killebrew #29, Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0, Outside Linebacker David Walker #51, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 and Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Safety Miles Killebrew #29, Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0, Outside Linebacker David Walker #51, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 and Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Safety Miles Killebrew #29, Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0, Outside Linebacker David Walker #51, Linebacker Josiah Trotter #45, Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 and Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Safety Miles Killebrew #29, Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0, Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10, Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15, Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56, Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50, Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
191 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Running Back Bucky Irving #7, Cornerback Zyon McCollum #27, Safety Miles Killebrew #29, Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0, Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10, Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15, Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56, Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50, Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 and Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0, Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10, Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15, Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56, Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50, and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
192 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Outside Linebacker Yaya Diaby #0, Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10, Wide Receiver Tez Johnson #15, Defensive Lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56, Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50, and Defensive Lineman A'Shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
193 / 194

ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Offensive Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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ARLINGTON, TX - October 08, 2026 - Quarterback Jalon Daniels #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The Bucs won the game 24-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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Todd Bowles recognized the defense's disruption was a key factor in the game.

"I thought all those guys brought pressure," Bowles said. "They didn't get the sacks, but they brought a bunch of pressure up front. They had Dak not having his feet set and that's very important with a guy like that. If you can get him on the move a little bit and throw off balance here and there. I thought the pressure up front was probably the best we had all year."

In about a quarter of the Bucs' defensive snaps this season (71 of 291), Walker has posted the NFL's second-highest pressure rate at 29.4% (minimum 30 pass rush attempts). His 10 pressures rank second on the team and when he gets into the backfield, he gets there in a hurry. Among players with 10-plus pressures this season, his 2.59 average time to pressure is the 11th-fastest in the NFL. His 82.3 PFF pass rush grade places him 10th among all qualifying edge rushers

Walker's performance in Dallas is another example of the threat he can be within Tampa Bay's front seven. After missing his entire rookie season to injury, Walker is starting to find his footing in the NFL and that should worry opposing offenses in the weeks to come.

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