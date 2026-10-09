Bucky Irving's Theatrics Spur Robust Rushing Attack Against Cowboys

Against the Cowboys on the prime-time stage at AT&T Stadium, running back Bucky Irving ignited the Buccaneers' offense in Week Five. He rushed with conviction and panoramic vision, quickly hitting creases with no wasted movements on jumpcuts. Irving became poetry in motion on the turf, producing one of the best performances of his NFL tenure.

Irving took 21 carries for a career-best 165 yards and nabbed one rushing touchdown, adding two receptions for 10 yards and one receiving touchdown. His 175 yards from scrimmage marked the third-most of his career. Thursday's game was Irving's fourth career 100-yard rushing performance and it also helped him surpass the 2,000-yard rushing milestone for his career. Irving reached 2,000 career rushing yards in his 32nd career NFL game, tying Warrick Dunn for the fourth-fewest games to reach that milestone in franchise history, trailing only Doug Martin (25), Cadillac Williams (29) and Errict Rhett (29).

"We know that when we got in the red zone and watched film that they play a lot of Cover One and man, we just have to give our praise to our offensive coordinator for dialing it up and then the goal line, we just went counter with a second puller and I was just patient, letting the blocks develop and finding the crease," noted Irving.

On the Bucs' first drive in the second frame, the club drove 73 yards on 15 plays, which culminated in a five-yard touchdown pass to Irving that evened the score at seven. Irving extended and lunged his body to break the plane, spurring the visiting team. Early in the third, Irving quickly found the opening and hit the accelerator post-cut. He brought the Buccaneers inside the 20 and on the next play, Tampa Bay capitalized with a 14-yard touchdown off a jet sweep by Emeka Egbuka. Midway through the third quarter, Irving struck again. The Bucs ran a counter, with Cody Mauch and Payne Durham pulling. Tristan Wirfs and Cade Otton sealed the edge and created the lane for Irving on a one-yard touchdown, giving the Bucs a 21-10 lead. Irving attributed his feel for the game and anticipation of the linebacker flow to the 72-yard run.

"It was instincts and once you see the run and the linebacker got upfield, so I had to make a cut, then I was just me," described Irving. "I already tell myself that once I trust my track, good things happen. That was just me trusting my track. I got back on my track when I was supposed to hit it."