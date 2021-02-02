Devin White: Bucs' Defense Can Lead the Way

Listen to Devin White, however, and you might start to wonder if this Bucs team has more in common with the 2002 squad then it seems. White, the incredibly active buzzsaw in the middle of the Bucs' defense, thinks it his side of the depth chart that will lead the Bucs to the championship, and he's felt that way for a long time.

"For me, it clicked last year and more so over the summer," said White, who was named a second-team Associated Press All-Pro in 2020. "We had a great defense last year. If you go look at the numbers – top-five defense, number-one rushing defense, the secondary was extremely young, I was young myself. I talked to Coach BA, talked to Todd Bowles and I said, 'If we can get this defense back, we're going to be the reason why we win it all next year.' And that was just my mindset going into the season. Even before we acquired Tom Brady, it was like, whatever we have to do we're going to be the reason that we get over the hump, get into the playoffs and make a run and get to the Super Bowl."

White led the Buccaneers with 140 tackles and 15 tackles for loss during the regular season and, remarkably, added 9.0 sacks and 16 quarterback hits on top of that. He was the only player in the NFL with at least 100 tackles and nine sacks. But his second NFL campaign wasn't without adversity. A 10-day stay on the reserve/COVID-19 list caused him to miss the regular-season finale and, most painfully for him, the Wild Card game at Washington.

Fortunately for him, the Buccaneers came back from Washington with a win, giving White a chance to see his first postseason action, and he has since made the most of it. In two wins at New Orleans and Green Bay, he compiled 26 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception and one pass defensed. His interception in New Orleans in the fourth quarter set up the game-clinching touchdown in a 30-20 win, and his 15 tackles in Green Bay are the most any Buccaneer defender has ever had in a postseason contest.

If the Bucs' defense is going to be the reason the team wins its second Super Bowl, White is likely to be the driving force behind it. The fifth-overall pick in the 2019 draft had a very promising rookie season, particularly during a second-half surge that brought him two Rookie of the Month awards, but he has quickly found another level in his second year in the league.

"I just feel like I became even more dynamic on the field," said White. "Whether it was leadership, making plays, I feel like I just took it a whole 'nother step. A lot of my thing was game-changing plays, being able to take over games, being able to set the tempo for the defense or for the whole team. I feel like that was a major part of my game. It really just comes from all heart. But I worked on a lot of things. I worked on play-recognition, et cetera."