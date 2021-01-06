Stingy Washington Defense Led by Relentless Front Four

FOOTBALL TEAM DIFFERENCE-MAKERS

Alex Smith has certainly made a difference in the win column when he's been on the field for the Football Team, and his incredible comeback story surely serves as an inspiration for his teammates, as well. The Washington offensive line has allowed 50 sacks but guard Brandon Scherff has played very well since returning from an early-season knee injury and will be headed to his fourth Pro Bowl in the last five years. In his second year with the team, linebacker Jon Bostic led the defense in 2020 with 118 tackles and also had 3.0 sacks and an interception. Montez Sweat leads the team with nine sacks and the team has two backup edge rushers (Ryan Kerrigan and Tim Settle) who have five-plus sacks. In addition to those players, here are four Washington standouts who could make things difficult for the Buccaneers on Sunday:

1. DE Chase Young. Young was the second-overall pick in the 2020 draft and likely would have been the consensus top choice if there wasn't a franchise quarterback like Joe Burrow available. The former Ohio State star hasn't disappointed and is at the top of most lists predicting the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. Young burst onto the NFL scene with 2.5 sacks in his first two games but then hit a bit of a midseason lull in the sack department. Unfortunately for the Buccaneers, he's heating up again as the playoffs arrive. Young has a sack in three of the Football Team's last four games and four of the last six. According to Next Gen Stats, he also has multiple quarterback pressures in seven of his last eight outings. Washington already made him a team captain as a rookie and his NFL peers already made him a Pro Bowl selection, joining Minnesota wideout Justin Jefferson as the only rookies to make it this year. Young is the prototypical edge-rushing star with an incredible mix of size (6-5, 264), speed and strength and he was practically unstoppable at OSU, with 30.5 sacks in just 34 games. What has made him an instant star is that he pairs those tools with a well-developed set of pass-rush moves, strong technique and an ability to quickly diagnose the offense's intentions. The Football Team does flip Young and Sweat at times but Young has more often rushed over the left tackle this season, which makes him a tall task for Donovan Smith on Saturday night.

2. RB Antonio Gibson. As noted above, the Buccaneers considered drafting Gibson in the second round, and while they are extremely pleased with the player they chose instead, safety Antoine Winfield, Jr., they likely would have been happy with Gibson's results as well. Washington certainly is. The rookie back just recently returned from a toe injury that cost him two games but has looked as good as ever in the last two games with 136 rushing yards. Gibson shares the backfield with J.D. McKissic and Peyton Barber but is the team's leading rusher with 795 yards, 11 touchdowns and an average of 4.7 yards per carry. Moreover, the Washington offense is much more difficult to predict when Gibson is on the field; according to Next Gen Stats, the Football Team throws the ball 73% of the team when McKissic is in and runs the ball 69% of the time when Barber is in. With Gibson, the run-pass ratio is 50/50, and it makes sense because he was an extremely versatile player at Memphis. He was actually listed as a wide receiver in college but he made big plays on the ground as well and has the size for running back at 6-0, 228. Despite his size, Gibson ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine and he's definitely a big-play threat in the open field. He had 21 runs of 10 or more yards during the regular season, including five that went for 20 or more, and he also caught passes for 40 and 21 yards among his 36 receptions.

3. DT Jonathan Allen. If the Buccaneers' protection schemes pay too much attention to slowing down Young and Sweat, they may find themselves dealing with a lot of pressure from Allen up the middle. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Allen pressured the passer on 11.9% of his pass rushes this season, the third-best rate among interior linemen with at least 200 rushes this season. Next Gen totals have shown Allen's ability to get to passer improve in each of his three seasons since his 2017 rookie season and his mark this year is a career high. On pass rushes this season in which he has lined up on the interior line, Allen has crossed the line of scrimmage in an average of 0.95 seconds, the sixth-quickest in the league among interior linemen. All that pressure has only produced two sacks but he is second on the team to Sweat with 14 quarterback hits. What makes Allen even more of a key figure in that star-studded front, however, is that he might be the team's best run defender. Washington's defense as a whole has had a highs and lows against the run this year – five games allowing between 144 and 181 yards but four allowing between 21 and 70 – but Allen has been strong in the ground game all season. He's fourth on the team overall with 63 tackles but 55 of those have come in the running game, the most by any of the team's linemen and second only to linebacker Jon Bostic's 60.