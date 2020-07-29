Four More Bucs Revealed in NFL Top 100 Special

Outside linebacker Shaq Barrett was next on the list, coming in at number 32 after leading the league in sacks last season. His 19.5 quarterback takedowns broke a franchise record set by Warren Sapp and his 9.0 sacks in the first four games tied an NFL record for most in such a span. In addition to being 2019's sack king, he also tied for the most quarterback hits with 37 and recorded the second-most tackles for loss with 19. Oh, and he forced the third-most fumbles of any player, just for good measure. It came during his first season as a starter and first season with the Buccaneers, which culminated in his first Pro Bowl nod, as well.

And now for more on Mike Evans. A year after Evans was the one of only two Bucs' representatives on this list, the Bucs' receiver landed at number 30, up from his previous ranking at 53, after a 2019 campaign that saw him surpass 1,000 yards for the sixth-consecutive time. He's just the second player in NFL history to do so. The other? Evans' idol, Randy Moss. Evans finished one touchdown behind Godwin with eight, but also missed the last three games of the season due to a hamstring injury. It kept him from playing in the Pro Bowl after earning his second-straight selection.