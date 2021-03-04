Tags, Prospects and Free Agents | S.S. Mailbag

Should we expect Shaq's contract numbers to be similar to JJ Watt's with Arizona?

- @jacobdonaldrules (via Instagram)

I think the Buccaneers would be thrilled if they could get a long-term deal done with Barrett that had the same yearly average.

It often helps to wait a few days after a big free agency contract is announced in order to get the finer details. According to Spotrac, Watt's new deal with the Cardinals is for two years and $28 million. That includes a $12 million signing bonus and $23 million guaranteed. Watt can also earn an additional $3 million by getting 10-plus sacks in 2021 and 10-plus sacks in 2022 (those are separate incentives), but since Watt did not have 10 sacks in 2020 those will be classified as "Not Likely to Be Earned" incentives and they won't count against this year's cap. (I wrote more about NLTBE and LTBE earned incentives in last week's Mailbag, if you're interested.)

So if we just take Watt's deal as two years at an average salary of $14 million, that's about $3 million less than he was due to make with Houston in 2020 before the two mutually decided to part ways. While playing on the one-year franchise tag tender last year, Barrett made close to $16 million. I doubt he is looking for that number to go down, though of course players can choose to trade the highest possible one-year salary for long-term security and more guaranteed dollars overall.

If the Buccaneers were to tag Barrett again, the price tag in 2021 would be more like $19 million, which is why I believe they're more likely to use that tag on one of their other free agents. In addition, while Barrett has said on many occasions over the past 12 months that he would like to remain with the Buccaneers, he also made it clear after the Super Bowl that he is anticipating getting a long-term deal this time around. Hopefully those two desires can meet and he can remain a Buccaneer.

Frankly, the situations are different for Watt and Barrett. With three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards and 101 career sacks, Watt has a much longer history of top-notch production. That's not Barrett's fault, because he didn't get a chance to start until joining the Buccaneers two years ago. On the other hand, Barrett just turned 28 last November while Watt is due to turn 32 later this month. Watt also missed a significant amount of time due to injuries in three of the last five seasons while Barrett has very little injury history since entering the NFL. Barrett also has 27.5 sacks in 31 games over the last two seasons, compared to 9.0 in 24 games for Watt.

Watt's age and recent injury history is probably why he ended up with a two-year deal in Arizona. When Barrett talks about long-term security for him and his family, I'm guessing he probably means more than two years. And since he is only 28, a team signing him can reasonably expect him to remain productive for all or most of a four, five or six-year deal. Since this is the Buccaneers' team website and Jason Licht has made it clear he won't be discussing the specifics of the negotiations with any of the team's pending free agents, I'm not going to speculate about specific contract details with Barrett. I just don't think the Watt signing will make much of a difference in those negotiations.

What position do we need the most depth improvement in?

- @nklepes3 (via Instagram)

The answer to this question will be quite a bit clearer by the end of this month, by which time the status of most of the team's free agents will likely be determined, one way or another. For instance, if Ndamukong Suh does not return, the interior defensive line could probably use some help, particularly considering that Rakeem Nunez-Roches and Steve McLendon are also pending free agents. Likewise, the Bucs don't have a lot of depth at inside linebacker (Kevin Minter is also a free agent), and if Lavonte David were to end up in a different uniform (a horrifying thought), that position could surely use some attention.

But, for the purposes of his exercise, let's assume that the Buccaneers do manage to keep most or all of their key free agents. In other words, let's operate from what was essentially the team's 2020 depth chart. That will include injured players like O.J. Howard who are expected to be back in prominent roles in 2021.

I think inside linebacker still qualifies, even if David remains in Tampa. Minter has definitely done a nice job of filling in when Devin White missed time the last two seasons, but he has played those two years on one-year contracts and might not be back in 2021. Otherwise, the Bucs have in reserve Jack Cichy, who unfortunately has had difficulty staying healthy, and Deone Bucannon, who hasn't seen any defensive action the last two years.

Cornerback could be another answer if neither Ryan Smith nor Ross Cockrell returns. The Buccaneers seem to have a very good and young trio of starters in Carlton Davis, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean, but it's hard to count on all three staying healthy for the entire season. On the other hand, if the Bucs liked what they saw in some brief cameos from practice squad corner Herb Miller they might have a little depth there.

Finally, I would say offensive line. On one hand, all five of the team's starters plus late-season fill-in Aaron Stinnie are under contract for 2021. That's great. On the other hand, that is the last year on the relatively large contracts for left tackle Donovan Smith and center Ryan Jensen. The Bucs could work to extend one or both but there's nothing wrong with planning for the future a little bit, like they did with the third-round pick of Alex Cappa in 2018.

The Bucs may have found something in Stinnie, who filled in quite nicely through the final three games of the Super Bowl run after Cappa fractured an ankle. But he is the only reserve linemen with any regular-season experience under contract for 2021. The Bucs could try to bring back Joe Haeg and/or Josh Wells, and they might think they have something for the future with, say, John Molchon, but at the moment there's not much O-Line depth and it never hurts to look a season or two down the road.

Who is the most intriguing draft prospect in your opinion? Anyone who could make an immediate impact like Wirfs, Winfield?

- @gabe_villalobos_ (via Instagram)

Throw in Devin White and Vita Vea from the two drafts before the one that produced Tristan Wirfs and Antoine Winfield, Jr. and you can see how the Bucs have been able to build a good core with some affordable standouts that they could then bolster through free agency. Obviously, the Bucs would like to keep doing that every year, but the level of difficulty will be tougher in 2021. The Bucs got Wirfs at pick number 13, White at five and Vea at 12. (Winfield was a huge second-round hit.) This time, the Buccaneers are picking at 32, barring a trade. It is encouraging that three of the last four players picked at number 32 (Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Lamar Jackson and Ryan Ramczyk) have made quick impacts with their teams; I'm just saying the odds are longer.

Are we just picking out of the entire draft pool here, Gabe? I mean, I love Ja'Marr Chase as much as the next guy and I'm very intrigued by linebackers Micah Parsons and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, and I'm pretty sure all three of those prospects will be instant impact players but the Bucs aren't getting any of them unless they swing a dramatic trade.

If we're talking about prospects who could actually make it to 32, or close enough that it would only take a small trade to get them, then I guess I would start with Iowa interior defensive lineman Daviyon Nixon, since I did make him the Bucs' pick in our first mock draft last week. Now, I'll admit that I've seen Nixon all over the board in various mock drafts, not all of which include him in the first round. This mock draft by NFL.com's Chad Reuter has the Bucs getting Nixon with their second-round pick.

That may be because Nixon was kind of a late-bloomer as a highly regarded draft prospect. After one JuCo year and an uneventful first season at Iowa he exploded onto the scene last year. But he is loaded with talent and could end up being a steal. He's both quick and extremely powerful, so he could end up as that rare commodity of an interior lineman who can apply a significant amount of pressure up the middle.

If the Bucs do end up with an air-tight depth chart and can make a "luxury pick," as Licht recently called it, how about Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore. I happened to watch his very first college game because the Boilermakers happened to be playing my alma mater, Northwestern, and all he did was score on a 36-yard reception and run for a 72-yard score. In the first quarter. (Northwestern won the game.) He was positively electric and it was pretty clear he would end up in the NFL. Moore isn't big (5-9, 180) and he might have some trouble against press coverage but I'm confident the Bucs' sharp offensive minds could figure out how to use him, perhaps similar to what Curtis Samuel has done for the Panthers. I haven't seen Moore in the first round of too many mock drafts so he could be there at 32, or maybe even a bit deeper if the Bucs trade back.

Clemson running back Travis Etienne might be available at pick number 32, and the Bucs could have an open spot in the backfield if Leonard Fournette does not return. Tampa Bay could do exactly what the Chiefs did last year and add another piece to an already scary offense. And if he is taking Fournette's spot he would probably be able to pick up his role in the passing game as well.