Gronk Wants to Stay in Tampa and What the Packers are Saying Ahead of the NFC Championship | Carmen Catches Up

"When you protect him and you give him the time, I think it gives him the ability to make the best decision for the team," Gronkowski said about Brady. "I feel like when he has time back there – he'll hold onto the ball for sure when he has time – but when he's sitting back there, he's relaxed and he knows he's not being pressured, I feel like it gives him the best opportunity to make the best decision on where the ball should go, on who should get the ball, on where the pass should be, on what coverage to read and all of that. It's huge to keep him clean [and] it's huge to give him time. Just overall, I feel like any team that gives their quarterback time, it gives them the best chance to win, so we've got to stay on that. We've got to stay on top of our game in that aspect and we've got to keep giving him time so he can get that ball out."