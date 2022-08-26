In Case You Missed it: August 26, 2022

Changes Maximizing Development in the Secondary

Each NFL season ushers in change for every franchise. For the Buccaneers' secondary, a shift in job descriptions for many have occurred. Antoine Winfield Jr. has been cross-training at both nickel corner and at free safety, playing both near the line of scrimmage and over the top of the defense. The new multi-faceted role has played into his strengths and maximized production on the field. Throughout training camp, Winfield Jr. has been a tone-setter on the back end, accumulating several interceptions and a few would-be sacks in a live-action game-setting where tackling is allowed. "Antoine is a smart dude," Sean Murphy-Bunting described on Thursday following practice. "He is a smart player, and he is always open to learn and to play whatever position the coaches need him to play. I think for him, he is getting the grasp of it. He is getting better each and every day at the position and knowing where his help is and where it isn't. That is just a testament to him, being able to convert from safety to there [nickel corner] and I know he can do it."