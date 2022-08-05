In Case You Missed It: August 5, 2022

The Return of Chris Godwin

For the first time since he tore his ACL and MCL against the New Orleans Saints on December 19, Chris Godwin made his highly-anticipated return to action on Friday. In pads, he was on the field during early-practice drills. Godwin wore a brace on his surgically-repaired right knee and joined the mix on individual position drills. He did not participate in any of the 11-on-11 team drills but showcased straight-line speed on routes following stretches. There is no set timetable on a return, but his presance was a welcome sight for Buccaneer fans.

Excitement Builds for Versatile Secondary

With the addition of versatile safeties Logan Ryan and Keanu Neal, the Buccaneers are mixing things up on the back end with different packages/disguises to get their best five on the field. Mike Edwards, who previously served as a sub for Jordan Whitehead at strong safety on clear passing downs, will now have a bigger role in 2022 at free safety. Edwards is known for his prowess as a "ball hawk" and the role will fit his skills, eying the quarterback. Additionally, the Bucs are moving Antoine Winfield Jr. around. He has primarily played at free safety due to his awareness, but Winfield is playing more in the slot to benefit his blitz and coverage ability. In run support at the line of scrimmage, Winfield possesses the capability of setting the edge. Following a Pro Bowl berth in 2021, Winfield is poised for another potential breakout year in 2022. Todd Bowles confirmed that the staff is still figuring out Keanu Neal's role, but he will be more than just a "box safety." He can line up deep and can play in man and zone, creating mismatches for running backs and smaller wideouts on the perimeter. Ryan has experience playing both slot corner and safety. During his tenure, he has been stout against the run and excels off corner blitzes. His versatility allows the Buccaneers to use players interchangeably. Excitement builds throughout camp for the revamped unit.