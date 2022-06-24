In Case You Missed It: June 24, 2022

Tight end Codey McElroy attends TEU Summit.
Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce, 49ers' tight end George Kittle and NFL analyst Greg Olson have brought back the second annual Tight End University, where the NFL's elite and ascending players at the position will join together in Nashville, Tennessee for a summit from June 22-24. All players attending will collaborate with one another to foster growth and optimize the hybrid position heading into the 2022 season. Along with Kelce and Kittle, several players have committed to the three-day event to cultivate empowerment, including Bucs' tight end, Codey McElroy.
Here are the players who will be attending the summit: Kyle Pitts (Falcons), Dalton Knox (Bills), O.J. Howard (Bills), Jalen Wydermyer (Bills), Tommy Tremble (Panthers), Cole Kmet (Bears), Drew Sample (Bengals), Hayden Hurst (Bengals), David Njoku (Browns), Dalton Schultz (Cowboys), Jakes Ferguson (Cowboys), Albert Okwuegbunam (Broncos), T.J. Hockensen (Lions), Eric Saubert (Lions), Brock Wright (Lions), Dominique Daffy (Packers), Tyler Davis (Packers), Josiah Deguera (Packers), Robert Tonyan (Packers), Brevin Jordan (Texans), Mo Alie-Cox (Colts), Dan Arnold (Jaguars), Evan Engram (Jaguars), Blake Bell (Chiefs), Jody Fortson (Chiefs), Noah Gray (Chiefs), Foster Moreau (Raiders), Darren Waller (Raiders), Kendall Blanton (Rams), Tyler Higbee (Rams), Brycen Hopkins (Rams), Mike Gesicki (Dolphins), Durham Smythe (Dolphins), Irv Smith (Vikings), Jonnu Smith (Patriots), Matt Sokol (Patriots), Daniel Bellinger (Giants), Tyler Conklin (Jets), C.J. Uzomah (Jets), Adam Trainman (Jets), Dallas Goedert (Eagles), Tyree Jackson (Eagles), Tanner Husdon (49ers), Charlie Woerner (49ers), Noah Fant (Seahawks), McElroy (Buccaneers), Tommy Hudson (Titans), Chig Okonkwo (Titans), John Bates (Commanders) and Logan Thomas (Commanders).
With the retirement of future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowki, rookie tight ends Cade Otton (fourth round) and Ko Kieft (sixth) became key draft acquisitions, along with the development of veterans Cam Brate and Codey McElroy. McElroy has one career catch and TEU provides a first-hand opportunity to learn from the best in the league.
Blaine Gabbert welcomes an addition to the family.
Blaine Gabbert and his wife, Bekah, welcomed a baby girl into the world last week: Leyton Mary Gabbert; a special gift for No. 11 just before Father's Day. From on-field endeavors to off-the-field life milestones, Gabbert embraces each aspect. Prior to the start of training camp in late July, Gabbert will spend quality time with his family as they undergo a joy-filled transition.
Excitement builds for inaugural international game in Munich, Germany.
The stage is being set - literally. Tampa Bay's 2022 schedule notably features the first game ever played in Germany. The Buccaneers will take on the Seahawks at Allianz Arena -- home of FC Bayern Munich -- on November 13 at 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network. The game will replace the ninth NFC home game. Following the Week 10 international clash, the Bucs will receive their bye in Week 11, with both teams getting an allotted period of rest after the overseas trip. The game will mark the Bucs' fourth appearance in an International Series Game, and the club's first outside of London. The field is being prepped as the excitement builds for the inaugural contest.
