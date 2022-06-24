In Case You Missed It: June 24, 2022

Excitement builds for inaugural international game in Munich, Germany.

The stage is being set - literally. Tampa Bay's 2022 schedule notably features the first game ever played in Germany. The Buccaneers will take on the Seahawks at Allianz Arena -- home of FC Bayern Munich -- on November 13 at 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network. The game will replace the ninth NFC home game. Following the Week 10 international clash, the Bucs will receive their bye in Week 11, with both teams getting an allotted period of rest after the overseas trip. The game will mark the Bucs' fourth appearance in an International Series Game, and the club's first outside of London. The field is being prepped as the excitement builds for the inaugural contest.