In Case You Missed It: June 24, 2022

Top news from the Buccaneers' previous week during the bustling offseason.

Jun 24, 2022 at 11:54 AM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Tight end Codey McElroy attends TEU Summit.

Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce, 49ers' tight end George Kittle and NFL analyst Greg Olson have brought back the second annual Tight End University, where the NFL's elite and ascending players at the position will join together in Nashville, Tennessee for a summit from June 22-24. All players attending will collaborate with one another to foster growth and optimize the hybrid position heading into the 2022 season. Along with Kelce and Kittle, several players have committed to the three-day event to cultivate empowerment, including Bucs' tight end, Codey McElroy.

Here are the players who will be attending the summit: Kyle Pitts (Falcons), Dalton Knox (Bills), O.J. Howard (Bills), Jalen Wydermyer (Bills), Tommy Tremble (Panthers), Cole Kmet (Bears), Drew Sample (Bengals), Hayden Hurst (Bengals), David Njoku (Browns), Dalton Schultz (Cowboys), Jakes Ferguson (Cowboys), Albert Okwuegbunam (Broncos), T.J. Hockensen (Lions), Eric Saubert (Lions), Brock Wright (Lions), Dominique Daffy (Packers), Tyler Davis (Packers), Josiah Deguera (Packers), Robert Tonyan (Packers), Brevin Jordan (Texans), Mo Alie-Cox (Colts), Dan Arnold (Jaguars), Evan Engram (Jaguars), Blake Bell (Chiefs), Jody Fortson (Chiefs), Noah Gray (Chiefs), Foster Moreau (Raiders), Darren Waller (Raiders), Kendall Blanton (Rams), Tyler Higbee (Rams), Brycen Hopkins (Rams), Mike Gesicki (Dolphins), Durham Smythe (Dolphins), Irv Smith (Vikings), Jonnu Smith (Patriots), Matt Sokol (Patriots), Daniel Bellinger (Giants), Tyler Conklin (Jets), C.J. Uzomah (Jets), Adam Trainman (Jets), Dallas Goedert (Eagles), Tyree Jackson (Eagles), Tanner Husdon (49ers), Charlie Woerner (49ers), Noah Fant (Seahawks), McElroy (Buccaneers), Tommy Hudson (Titans), Chig Okonkwo (Titans), John Bates (Commanders) and Logan Thomas (Commanders).

With the retirement of future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowki, rookie tight ends Cade Otton (fourth round) and Ko Kieft (sixth) became key draft acquisitions, along with the development of veterans Cam Brate and Codey McElroy. McElroy has one career catch and TEU provides a first-hand opportunity to learn from the best in the league.

Blaine Gabbert welcomes an addition to the family.

Blaine Gabbert and his wife, Bekah, welcomed a baby girl into the world last week: Leyton Mary Gabbert; a special gift for No. 11 just before Father's Day. From on-field endeavors to off-the-field life milestones, Gabbert embraces each aspect. Prior to the start of training camp in late July, Gabbert will spend quality time with his family as they undergo a joy-filled transition.

Excitement builds for inaugural international game in Munich, Germany.

The stage is being set - literally. Tampa Bay's 2022 schedule notably features the first game ever played in Germany. The Buccaneers will take on the Seahawks at Allianz Arena -- home of FC Bayern Munich -- on November 13 at 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network. The game will replace the ninth NFC home game. Following the Week 10 international clash, the Bucs will receive their bye in Week 11, with both teams getting an allotted period of rest after the overseas trip. The game will mark the Bucs' fourth appearance in an International Series Game, and the club's first outside of London. The field is being prepped as the excitement builds for the inaugural contest.

Best Photos of Rob Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Buccaneers Career | 2020-2022

View the top pictures of Rob Gronkowski from his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 08, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 08, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 08, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Buccaneers lost the game 20-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 25, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 45-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 25, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 45-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 25, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 and Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The Buccaneers 45-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 02, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 25-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 08, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 38-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 26, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 47-7. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 26, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 47-7. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 26, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 47-7. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 26, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 47-7. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 03, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 44-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 and Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tight Ends Coach Rick Christophel after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 07, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 01, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 14, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Bengals won the game, 19-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 14, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Bengals won the game, 19-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 14, 2021 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11, Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 and Tight End Jerell Adams #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Bengals won the game, 19-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
HOUSTON, TX - August 28, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 23-16. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 28, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 23-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 07, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 'Tommy & Gronky' shot at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 07, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 'Tommy & Gronky' shot at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 07, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 'Tommy & Gronky' shot at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 07, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 'Tommy & Gronky' shot at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 07, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 'Tommy & Gronky' shot at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 07, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 'Tommy & Gronky' shot at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 09, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-29. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 09, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-29. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 09, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-29. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 09, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-29. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 09, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-29. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 09, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-29. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 09, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers spikes a football during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-29. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 09, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-29. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 19, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 48-25. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 19, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 48-25. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 19, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 48-25. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 19, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 48-25. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 19, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 48-25. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 19, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 48-25. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 19, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 48-25. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 19, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers spikes the ball after a touchdown during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 48-25. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 19, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 48-25. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INGLEWOOD, CA - September 26, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Rams won the game 34-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Rams won the game 34-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 27, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 27, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 22, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 22, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 22, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 and Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate the game-winning touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 01, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 presents Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the Nickelodeon Slimetime NVP Award at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 02, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 05, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 30-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 05, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 30-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 05, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 30-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 05, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 30-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 05, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians and Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 30-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 05, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 30-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 08, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 presents Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee trophy during media after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 09, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 12, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game in overtime, 33-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 12, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game in overtime, 33-27. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 22, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers delivers Christmas gifts to teammates as "Santa Gronk" at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 26, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 32-6. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - January 02, 2022 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - January 02, 2022 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - January 02, 2022 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 09, 2022 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 41-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 09, 2022 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 41-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 09, 2022 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 41-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 09, 2022 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 41-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 09, 2022 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 41-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 09, 2022 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 41-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 16, 2022 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 and Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 16, 2022 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 16, 2022 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 16, 2022 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 16, 2022 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 16, 2022 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 16, 2022 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 16, 2022 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 23, 2022 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Rams won the game, 30-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 23, 2022 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Rams won the game, 30-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 23, 2022 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Rams won the game, 30-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
