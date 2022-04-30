Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers Select Jake Camarda with the 133rd Pick of the 2022 NFL Draft

Tampa Bay used it's fourth-round pick to select punter Jake Camarda out of Georgia. 

Apr 30, 2022 at 01:32 PM
amy2
Amy Schwartz

Digital Contributor

DraftSelectionGraphics-16x9

The Buccaneers used their second pick in the fourth round to address their needs on special teams. Tampa Bay selected Jake Camarda, a punter out of Georgia with the 133rd overall pick.

The Georgia Bulldog took over punting duties as a true freshman and served as a four-year punter before finishing as UGA's career leader in punting average. Camarda was a first-team All-SEC pick for the national champions in 2021 averaging 46.7 yards per punt.

The Georgia native joins Bradley Pinion and Sterling Hofrichter in the Buccaneers punting core.

Photos of P Jake Camarda | Bucs Fourth Round Draft Pick

View pictures of Georgia P Jake Camarda, who Tampa Bay selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Jake Camarda 1
1 / 12
Georgia kicker Jake Camarda (03) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
2 / 12

Georgia kicker Jake Camarda (03) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team Jake Camarda of Georgia (90) catches a snap in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
3 / 12

American Team Jake Camarda of Georgia (90) catches a snap in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia place kicker Jake Camarda (90) kicks off during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Athens, Ga.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
4 / 12

Georgia place kicker Jake Camarda (90) kicks off during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Athens, Ga.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
American Team Jake Camarda of Georgia (90) punts in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
5 / 12

American Team Jake Camarda of Georgia (90) punts in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia place kicker Jake Camarda (90) works against LSU during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)
6 / 12

Georgia place kicker Jake Camarda (90) works against LSU during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia place kicker Jake Camarda (90) is hit by Alabama defensive back Keaton Anderson (31) during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
7 / 12

Georgia place kicker Jake Camarda (90) is hit by Alabama defensive back Keaton Anderson (31) during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia kicker Jake Camarda (03) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
8 / 12

Georgia kicker Jake Camarda (03) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia punter Jake Camarda (90) warms up before a game against Mississippi State on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov., 21, 2020. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith)
9 / 12

Georgia punter Jake Camarda (90) warms up before a game against Mississippi State on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov., 21, 2020. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith)

Chamberlain Smith/©ChamberlainSmith
Georgia punter Jake Camarda (90) during the Bulldogs' game against Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
10 / 12

Georgia punter Jake Camarda (90) during the Bulldogs' game against Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Historic Grant Field in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)

Tony Walsh/©UGAAA 2021
Georgia punter Jake Camarda (90) during the Bulldogs' game with Alabama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)
11 / 12

Georgia punter Jake Camarda (90) during the Bulldogs' game with Alabama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)

Georgia punter Jake Camarda (90) The #2-ranked Georgia Bulldog football team defeated the visiting Razorbacks from the University of Arkansas, 37-0, in a game played October 2, 2021, at Dooley Field in Sanford Stadium on the campus of the University of Georgia. Photo credit Perry McIntyre/UGA Sports Communications.
12 / 12

Georgia punter Jake Camarda (90)

The #2-ranked Georgia Bulldog football team defeated the visiting Razorbacks from the University of Arkansas, 37-0, in a game played October 2, 2021, at Dooley Field in Sanford Stadium on the campus of the University of Georgia. Photo credit Perry McIntyre/UGA Sports Communications.

Perry McIntyre/UGA Sports Communications/© 2021 Perry McIntyre
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

New Bucs TE Cade Otton Has Skills to Contribute in Multiple Ways

Former Washington tight end Cade Otton, picked first in the fourth round to kick off the final day of the 2022 draft, has the tools and attitude to excel as a blocker but can also handle the two-way demands of a difficult position

news

Buccaneers Select Cade Otton with the 106th Pick of the 2022 NFL Draft

Tampa Bay used its fourth-round pick to select tight end Cade Otton out of Washington.

news

Logan Hall Selection Adds Juice to Bucs' Defensive Front

The Buccaneers will ask DL Logan Hall, their first pick in the 2022 draft, to work primarily at the three-technique position but the former Houston standout has the versatility to thrive in Todd Bowles' multiple schemes

news

New Buc Luke Goedeke Adds Competition at Left Guard

The Buccaneers traded up to grab Central Michigan lineman Luke Goedeke, who will join the competition to replace retired left guard Ali Marpet

news

Rachaad White is 'Smooth Slasher' with Pass-Catching Prowess

Arizona State RB Rachaad White, the Buccaneers' third-round pick on Friday night, could find an early role in the backfield due to his skill in the passing game, but he also has three-down potential as a runner

news

Five Things to Know About Bucs Second Round Pick Logan Hall

Get to know the Bucs' 33rd overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Five Things to Know About Bucs Second Round Pick Luke Goedeke

Get to know the Bucs' 57th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Five Things to Know About Bucs Third Round Pick Rachaad White

Get to know the Bucs' 91st overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Buccaneers Select Rachaad White With the 91st Pick of the 2022 NFL Draft

The Buccaneers took running back Rachaad White with the 91st overall pick.

news

Buccaneers Trade Up Three Spots to Secure G Luke Goedeke

After trading down in the second round on Thursday night, the Buccaneers went in the other direction on Friday, trading up three spots with Buffalo to make sure they would land Central Michigan G Luke Goedeke

news

Buccaneers Select Guard Luke Goedeke with the 57th Pick of the 2022 NFL Draft

The Buccaneers took the guard from Central Michigan with the 57th overall pick.

Advertising