Buccaneers Select Jake Camarda with the 133rd Pick of the 2022 NFL Draft

The Buccaneers used their second pick in the fourth round to address their needs on special teams. Tampa Bay selected Jake Camarda, a punter out of Georgia with the 133rd overall pick.
The Georgia Bulldog took over punting duties as a true freshman and served as a four-year punter before finishing as UGA's career leader in punting average. Camarda was a first-team All-SEC pick for the national champions in 2021 averaging 46.7 yards per punt.
The Georgia native joins Bradley Pinion and Sterling Hofrichter in the Buccaneers punting core.
