Bucs Pick Jalen McMillan in the Third Round of the Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers select Washington wide receiver Jalen McMillan with the 92nd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Bucs add a dynamic threat to their offense late in the third round. McMillan provides the Bucs offense with length and speed they will be sure to utilize. As a three-year starter for the Huskies, he racked up 2,143 yards and 17 touchdowns as a reliable threat at all three levels of the field. The talented prospect joins a wide receiver room alongside Mike Evans and Chris Godwin which looks to inflict serious damage to opposing teams.
Chris Braswell Ready to Make Plays at Next Level | Press Conference
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Outside Linebacker Chris Braswell spoke to the media following being selected by the Bucs 57th overall in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. OLB Braswell discussed his pride in being a violent pass rusher, clocking over 20 mph on the field last season for the Crimson Tide and buying into the Bucs' culture.
Graham Barton on Protecting Baker Mayfield, Joining Bucs | Press Conference
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Center Graham Barton spoke to the media during his introductory press conference with General Manager Jason Licht & Head Coach Todd Bowles at AdventHealth Training Center. C Barton discussed his love for the game of football, playing with violent intent and earning the respect of QB Baker Mayfield along with the rest of his teammates.
