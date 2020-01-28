Jameis Winston's 2019 Year in Review

The Nitty Gritty

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston had a record-setting season in the final year of his contract in Tampa Bay. He finished as the NFL's passing leader, the first time the title was ever held by a Buccaneer, after throwing for 5,109 yards and 33 touchdowns. That's the eighth-highest single-season passing yards total in league history and his 33 touchdowns are the most in a single season in franchise history. His 19,737 career passing yards are the second-most by a player in their first five seasons in NFL history behind only Peyton Manning.

Winston had 11 games with at least 300 passing yards, tying for the third-most such games in a single season. He posted back-to-back games of over 450 yards passing with four touchdowns in each, becoming the first player in league history to ever accomplish the feat. Simply put, Winston had an incredibly productive season.

With that said, it'd be irresponsible not to mention Winston also threw 30 interceptions while getting acclimated to a brand-new Bruce Arians offense. Whether that adjustment was to blame or not remains to be seen and therefore, his return to Tampa hangs in the balance with an expired contract as of the new league year.

It's a decision the organization isn't taking lightly. Arians stressed at the end of 2019 how much good there is in Winston's game. And where he may have regressed in one area, he improved in others.

The deep ball, for example.

That was a big knock on the fourth-year quarterback in 2018. Winston returned for 2019 and was extraordinarily effective heaving the ball down the field. So, at the risk of this film review being a thesis, the deep ball and Winston's improvement with his plethora of receivers is the ensuing focus. Relive some of Winston's best throws with me below.

Highlight Reel

Week Four @ LA

This game was just outrageous in so many ways. The Bucs scored the most points in a single game ever, putting up 55 against the Rams in the L.A. Coliseum. It was backed by a Winston performance where he completed 28 of 41 attempts (a 68% completion rate) for 385 yards and four touchdowns against just one interception. It resulted in a 120.5 passer rating for Winston, which wasn't even his best of the season.