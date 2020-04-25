Bucs Pick Up DL Depth in Nebraska's Khalil Davis

The Buccaneers selected Nebraska defensive tackle Khalil Davis with the 194th pick in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. It makes the fifth player selected in this draft that have played at a Big Ten school for the Bucs.

Davis, alongside his twin brother Carlos, held down the interior of the Cornhusker defensive line as a graduate student, starting all but one game his senior season. The Fisheries and Wildlife major finished the 2019 season with a career-high 45 tackles and led Nebraska with 8.0 sacks and 12 tackles for loss.

He was an eight-time letter winner for the Cornhuskers, lettering four years in both football and track.A feat both him and his brother accomplished, making them the only pair of siblings to do so and just the eighth and ninth players in school history.

At the Combine, Davis ran the 40-yard dash in 4.75 seconds at 308 pounds and managed 32 reps on the bench press.