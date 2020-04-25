Saturday, Apr 25, 2020 02:26 PM

Bucs Pick Up DL Depth in Nebraska's Khalil Davis

Tampa Bay reinforced their defensive line rotation with Nebraska's Khalil Davis in the sixth round, making him the 194th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

davis_khalil_3
Scott Bruhn/Nebraska Communications Office
Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive lineman Khalil Davis #94 Football vs South Alabama Nebraska Football Lincoln, Nebraska Game Start Time: 11 AM Game Date August 31, 2019 Photo by Scott Bruhn/NU Communications

The Buccaneers selected Nebraska defensive tackle Khalil Davis with the 194th pick in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. It makes the fifth player selected in this draft that have played at a Big Ten school for the Bucs.

Davis, alongside his twin brother Carlos, held down the interior of the Cornhusker defensive line as a graduate student, starting all but one game his senior season. The Fisheries and Wildlife major finished the 2019 season with a career-high 45 tackles and led Nebraska with 8.0 sacks and 12 tackles for loss.

He was an eight-time letter winner for the Cornhuskers, lettering four years in both football and track.A feat both him and his brother accomplished, making them the only pair of siblings to do so and just the eighth and ninth players in school history.

At the Combine, Davis ran the 40-yard dash in 4.75 seconds at 308 pounds and managed 32 reps on the bench press.

He joins a dominant defensive front for the Buccaneers that includes Vita Vea and Ndamukong Suh on the interior.

