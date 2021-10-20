Lavonte David's Possible Return Against Chicago & How Tom Brady Has Helped Leonard Fournette Improve | Carmen Catches Up

-The good news is, the Bears will have to go toe-to-toe (or paw-to-boot?) with one of the league's most productive offenses. Considering the Bears' passing attack is ranked last in the league and they're allowing the most sacks of any team, that's going to be tough. Especially considering that the Buccaneers are averaging 32.5 points per game, the third best mark in the league, and have the NFL's top-ranked passing offense, averaging 340.7 passing yards per game. That's thanks to the league's passing leader in Tom Brady, who has already racked up 2.064 passing yards through six games, along with 17 passing touchdowns. On top of that, the Bucs' ground game has made tremendous strides as of late, with the Bucs eclipsing 100 yards rushing in each of their last three games. Running back Leonard Fournette has become a big part of that. He totaled over 120 yards from scrimmage for his third game in a row.

"He's fit in, he's found his niche," said Arians of Fournette. "When 'RoJo' (Ronald Jones II) got hurt he took over and he's not looking back. It's hard for 'RoJo' to get back out there unless he gets hurt. It's nice to have both of them, that's for sure, but he's playing really, really well."

The other part of that equation is the Bucs' offensive line, which is opening things up not only for the ground game, but they are protecting well and allowing the passing game to thrive. That hasn't gone unnoticed by one of the Bucs' top receivers.