Buccaneers Select Defensive Lineman Logan Hall with the 33rd Pick of the 2022 NFL Draft

The Buccaneers took the defensive lineman from Houston with the first pick of the second round. 

Apr 29, 2022 at 07:15 PM
Amy Schwartz

The Buccaneers kicked off the second day of the 2022 NFL Draft picking first due to the day one trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tampa Bay selected Logan Hall, a defensive lineman out of Houston, with the 33rd overall pick.

Hall played four years at Houston and was a two-year starter earning first-team All-American Athletic Conference honors with a team-high 13.5 tackles for loss with 6.5 sacks during his senior season. The 6-6, 285-pound defensive lineman brings a unique athleticism for a player of his size.

The former Houston star has a playing style for a 3-4 defense which the Buccaneers have played in under head coach Todd Bowles. Hall participated in the NFL's Scouting Combine posting a 4.88 40-yard dash with a 30-inch vertical jump and saw interest from the Bucs during the pre-draft process.

The Texas native joins the ranks of Will Gholston and Patrick O'Connor and could provide strong rotation depth in the interior defensive line.

Photos of DL Logan Hall | Bucs Second Round Draft Pick

View pictures of Houston DL Logan Hall, who Tampa Bay selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall (92) lines up against SMU during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall (92) lines up against SMU during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall (11) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall (11) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall (92) breaks through the line as he splits between Temple offensive linemen C.J. Perez (62) and Wisdom Quarshie (79) during the first half of an NCAA college football, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall (92) breaks through the line as he splits between Temple offensive linemen C.J. Perez (62) and Wisdom Quarshie (79) during the first half of an NCAA college football, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Houston linebacker Elijah Gooden, right, and defensive lineman Logan Hall, left, force SMU running back Ke'Mon Freeman (2) to fumble during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
Houston linebacker Elijah Gooden, right, and defensive lineman Logan Hall, left, force SMU running back Ke'Mon Freeman (2) to fumble during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Houston Cougars defensive lineman Logan Hall (92) celebrates after sacking Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder during the first half of an American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Houston Cougars defensive lineman Logan Hall (92) celebrates after sacking Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder during the first half of an American Athletic Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall (92) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football against Temple, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Philadelphia. Houston won 37-8. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall (92) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football against Temple, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Philadelphia. Houston won 37-8. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Sept. 11 - Rice vs Houston NCAA Football (Joe Buvid / For Houston Athletics)
Sept. 11 - Rice vs Houston NCAA Football (Joe Buvid / For Houston Athletics)

Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall (92) in action prior to the first half of an NCAA college football against Temple, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Philadelphia. Houston won 37-8. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall (92) in action prior to the first half of an NCAA college football against Temple, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Philadelphia. Houston won 37-8. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall (11) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall (11) participates in a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall (92) in action against Temple offensive lineman C.J. Perez (62) and offensive lineman Richard Rodriguez (76) during the first half of an NCAA college football, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Philadelphia. Houston won 37-8. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall (92) in action against Temple offensive lineman C.J. Perez (62) and offensive lineman Richard Rodriguez (76) during the first half of an NCAA college football, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Philadelphia. Houston won 37-8. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall (92) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football against Temple, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Philadelphia. Houston won 37-8. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall (92) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football against Temple, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Philadelphia. Houston won 37-8. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall (92) in action prior to the first half of an NCAA college football against Temple, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Philadelphia. Houston won 37-8. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall (92) in action prior to the first half of an NCAA college football against Temple, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Philadelphia. Houston won 37-8. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall (92) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football against Temple, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Philadelphia. Houston won 37-8. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall (92) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football against Temple, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Philadelphia. Houston won 37-8. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall (11) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall (11) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 5, 2022in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

