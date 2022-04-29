Buccaneers Select Defensive Lineman Logan Hall with the 33rd Pick of the 2022 NFL Draft

The Buccaneers kicked off the second day of the 2022 NFL Draft picking first due to the day one trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tampa Bay selected Logan Hall, a defensive lineman out of Houston, with the 33rd overall pick.
Hall played four years at Houston and was a two-year starter earning first-team All-American Athletic Conference honors with a team-high 13.5 tackles for loss with 6.5 sacks during his senior season. The 6-6, 285-pound defensive lineman brings a unique athleticism for a player of his size.
The former Houston star has a playing style for a 3-4 defense which the Buccaneers have played in under head coach Todd Bowles. Hall participated in the NFL's Scouting Combine posting a 4.88 40-yard dash with a 30-inch vertical jump and saw interest from the Bucs during the pre-draft process.
The Texas native joins the ranks of Will Gholston and Patrick O'Connor and could provide strong rotation depth in the interior defensive line.
View pictures of Houston DL Logan Hall, who Tampa Bay selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.