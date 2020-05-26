Mike Evans, Chris Godwin Named Best WR Duo Entering 2020

If you break down Godwin's 1,333 yards a little more, they get even more impressive. See, not only did Godwin have the third-most yards of any qualified receiver last year, he did it on far fewer targets. The Saints' Michael Thomas, who had the most yards of anyone last year, also had the most receptions of anyone last year. And the most targets. That was 149 catches on 185 targets for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns, to be exact.

Now, compare that to Godwin, who had just 86 to Thomas' 149 catches on 121 targets. So, while his yardage total ranks third, Godwin's catch total ranks 16th and his target total 20th. That's where the aforementioned stat from Gagnon comes in. Godwin made the most of his opportunities perhaps better than anyone.

Then you have Evans, who is now joined only by Hall of Famer Randy Moss as the only receivers to start their careers with five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Should Evans do it again in 2020, he'll stand alone in the record books. Last year, Evans had 1,157 yards and would have had more had he also not had to sit out a few games (three total) due to a hamstring injury. If you look at yards per reception as a result, you'll see that Evans had a 17.3 yard-per-reception average. Most of that was at the point of catch, too, which is where Evans excelled. He had the third-best yards at catch per reception average with 13.6. Fitting for number 13. It resulted in his second-consecutive Pro Bowl selection and third of his six-year career. And dude is only 26.