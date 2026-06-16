Miles Killebrew Reunites with Danny Smith to Reshape Bucs' Special Teams

Following the 2025 season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sought to improve their special teams, a unit which allowed five blocked kicks, ranked 27th in kickoff return yardage and placed 30th in opponent drive start after kickoffs. Just two weeks after their season ended, the team announced that they would be bringing in Danny Smith to serve as their special teams coordinator, adding a coaching legend who had spent the previous 13 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers under the same title.

Smith is highly respected for his work throughout the league with 29 years of NFL experience. Recognized for his witty demeanor and love for bubblegum, he knows how to get the most out of his players and will help the Buccaneers get back on track in 2026. Over the previous three years, two of his players earned first-team All-Pro honors while playing in his special teams' system. Once free agency rolled around in March, one of those players, safety Miles Killebrew, knew exactly where he wanted to play. Smith being on staff drew the All-Pro veteran to Tampa Bay.

"I would say a giant factor," said Killebrew on Smith's influence on his free agency decision. "He was my coach for a number of years in Pittsburgh. We have a pretty strong relationship. I know what he expects out there on the field and so when he made the move down here, I saw in my forecast sunny skies."

Killebrew is a special teams' savant, a valuable addition to a squad in need of results on that side of the football. His 91 special teams tackles rank second in the entire league since he was drafted in 2016. The safety is the league-leader in career blocked punts (four) and has two Pro Bowls to his name, along with the aforementioned first-team All-Pro selection in 2023.

Killebrew's approach to the third phase is infectious, understanding the slim margins of error and potential impact on a final result. His connection with Smith should also prove to be an advantage, being able to help install the new scheme to his teammates in Tampa.