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Miles Killebrew Reunites with Danny Smith to Reshape Bucs' Special Teams

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Miles Killebrew has built his career on hard work and special teams. Once his former coach Danny Smith joined Tampa Bay’s staff, Killebrew knew he had to follow

Jun 16, 2026 at 04:48 PM
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Gabriel Kahaian

Buccaneers.com Contributor

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Following the 2025 season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sought to improve their special teams, a unit which allowed five blocked kicks, ranked 27th in kickoff return yardage and placed 30th in opponent drive start after kickoffs. Just two weeks after their season ended, the team announced that they would be bringing in Danny Smith to serve as their special teams coordinator, adding a coaching legend who had spent the previous 13 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers under the same title.

Smith is highly respected for his work throughout the league with 29 years of NFL experience. Recognized for his witty demeanor and love for bubblegum, he knows how to get the most out of his players and will help the Buccaneers get back on track in 2026. Over the previous three years, two of his players earned first-team All-Pro honors while playing in his special teams' system. Once free agency rolled around in March, one of those players, safety Miles Killebrew, knew exactly where he wanted to play. Smith being on staff drew the All-Pro veteran to Tampa Bay.

"I would say a giant factor," said Killebrew on Smith's influence on his free agency decision. "He was my coach for a number of years in Pittsburgh. We have a pretty strong relationship. I know what he expects out there on the field and so when he made the move down here, I saw in my forecast sunny skies."

Killebrew is a special teams' savant, a valuable addition to a squad in need of results on that side of the football. His 91 special teams tackles rank second in the entire league since he was drafted in 2016. The safety is the league-leader in career blocked punts (four) and has two Pro Bowls to his name, along with the aforementioned first-team All-Pro selection in 2023.

Killebrew's approach to the third phase is infectious, understanding the slim margins of error and potential impact on a final result. His connection with Smith should also prove to be an advantage, being able to help install the new scheme to his teammates in Tampa.

"I take it very seriously," stated Killebrew. "I know how my bread is buttered. I am not here to be the franchise quarterback. I am here to play special teams, no doubt. I know the language that they speak, I can reiterate it. Danny is really big on multiple voices, same message. I know what he is looking for."

2026 Free Agency: Best Photos of Bucs New S Miles Killebrew

View images of S Miles Killebrew, the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)
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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in Houston, TX. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew plays during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew plays during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) lines up on defense during an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) lines up on defense during an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

BRIAN WESTERHOLT/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) covers a kickoff during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) covers a kickoff during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) celebrates after an interception during the first half of an NFL exhibition football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Pittsburgh. The Bills won 9-3. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) celebrates after an interception during the first half of an NFL exhibition football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Pittsburgh. The Bills won 9-3. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

David Dermer/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Miles Killebrew (28) during an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
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Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Miles Killebrew (28) during an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) runs to the ball during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday Dec. 21, 2024, in Baltimore, MD. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) runs to the ball during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday Dec. 21, 2024, in Baltimore, MD. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) in action during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
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Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) in action during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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His interest in coverage units started off in high school when he received a scholarship to Southern Utah because of his kickoff film. Killebrew's love only grew from there and he did not mince words when describing his dedication to his craft.

"In my opinion, I think it [special teams] is the purest form of the game," described Killebrew. "I think a punt is the best play in the game.

"I think it's critical… I know that games can be won or lost on the back of special teams, so I want to do everything I can in my power to benefit this awesome organization and get some wins."

A month ago, Smith had an opportunity to speak to the media to discuss why he decided to join the Buccaneers and his initial thoughts of the roster. When Killebrew was mentioned, Smith said that the player meant the world to him because he was a class person and a great player. High praise from one of the game's greatest minds.

As the Buccaneers head into 2026, there is still a lot of work to be done. One thing is clear, that with Killebrew and Smith in the build, the special teams' unit is reinvigorated.

"I know how important it is," stated Killebrew. "Danny talks all the time about the hidden yardage out there on the field. So, if we can get the ball, if we can get the drive started in a favorable position for Baker, I know he is going to love it. I know if the defense has to pin an offense down in their own territory they're going to love it. It's a team win when your special teams is competing at a high level."

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