NFL Reveals Bucs Representative at 2021 NFL Draft, Rule Changes & a Schedule Release Date | Carmen Catches Up

-The 2021 NFL Draft will feature 90 prospects, active players and NFL legends, including Ring of Honor member Jimmie Giles, who will represent the Buccaneers in Cleveland. A total of 58 current prospects will participate in some form or another. Thirteen prospects will be on site in downtown Cleveland, including quarterbacks Zach Wilson, Trey Lance and Mac Jones, along with draft darling tight end Kyle Pitts from Florida. Both of the top Alabama receivers in Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith, along with LSU receiver Ja'Marr Chase will be there, as well.

Additionally, the 45 other prospects will be part of draft festivities in a virtual way as the league attempts a hybrid version of its biggest offseason event.

On night two of the draft, 32 current players and Legends will make picks for their respective squads. For the Buccaneers, it will be former tight end and Ring of Honor member Jimmie Giles who will do the honors.

-The NFL announced Wednesday that the full 2021 schedule will be released May 12. The official announcement will be accompanied by the 'Schedule Release '21 Show' that's powered by AWS. If you want to take a guess at the Bucs' schedule with the chance to win prizes, boy do I have a link for you.