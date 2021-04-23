NFL Reveals Bucs Representative at 2021 NFL Draft, Rule Changes & a Schedule Release Date | Carmen Catches Up

-The 2021 NFL Draft will feature 90 prospects, active players and NFL legends, including Ring of Honor member Jimmie Giles, who will represent the Buccaneers in Cleveland. A total of 58 current prospects will participate in some form or another. Thirteen prospects will be on site in downtown Cleveland, including quarterbacks Zach Wilson, Trey Lance and Mac Jones, along with draft darling tight end Kyle Pitts from Florida. Both of the top Alabama receivers in Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith, along with LSU receiver Ja'Marr Chase will be there, as well.
Additionally, the 45 other prospects will be part of draft festivities in a virtual way as the league attempts a hybrid version of its biggest offseason event.
On night two of the draft, 32 current players and Legends will make picks for their respective squads. For the Buccaneers, it will be former tight end and Ring of Honor member Jimmie Giles who will do the honors.
-The NFL announced Wednesday that the full 2021 schedule will be released May 12. The official announcement will be accompanied by the 'Schedule Release '21 Show' that's powered by AWS. If you want to take a guess at the Bucs' schedule with the chance to win prizes, boy do I have a link for you.
-The league was busy this week. Shortly after announcing the schedule release date, it also announced a series of rule changes for the upcoming 17-game 2021 season that were voted on and approved by the Competition Committee. Among them was the eradication of preseason overtime and a relaxation of rules pertaining to jersey numbers for individual positions. For instance, skill players like wide receivers, tight ends and running backs can now wear numbers 1-49 and 80-89. It's been met with some mixed reviews. Bucs quarterback Tom Brady isn't happy.
For a full breakdown of the rule changes, Scott Smith has you covered here.
-Friday was Champions Day in Tampa Bay! Vinny, Stanley, William and, er, the Rowdies' conference championship trophy all took a tour around our beloved city together. They visited places like the Florida Aquarium, the Tampa Theatre, they rode on a boat, because of course. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor was joined by St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman and Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard to declare April 23, 2021 as Champions Day. But hey, let's just say it was a great day in Champa Bay.
-Bucs took the Lombardi Trophy on a visit to the Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors game on Wednesday night. Wide receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Justin Watson accompanied Vinny in a suite rocking Pascal Siakam jerseys. The Toronto Raptors are Tampa's adopted NBA team, playing home games in Amalie Arena due to COVID restrictions back in Canada.
-The newest members joined the Krewe as both Shaq Barrett and Ryan Succop welcomed new babies this week. Barrett and wife, Jordanna, showed off pictures of Arrayah Sue, their new baby girl who is the couple's fourth child. Succop and his wife welcomed Sawyer James. The baby boy is their third child. Both players just signed extensions to remain with the team this offseason. Barrett had played on the franchise tag in 2020 and was given a long-term deal going into 2021. Succop was on a one-year deal that was extended after he broke multiple franchise records, including most points in a season.
Congratulations to both growing families!
