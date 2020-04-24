Eight Potential Round Two Targets for the Buccaneers

5-6. Colorado WR Laviska Shenault and Baylor WR Denzel Mims

A couple weeks ago, Licht said that the Bucs could seek to add to their receiving corps in the draft or in post-draft free agency. On Thursday night, Arians said that the Bucs were not seriously targeting a pass-catcher in the first round but felt that there would be plenty of options available on Day Two. Arians likes several of the young players behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, but they are still mostly unproven and it wouldn't hurt to have even more talent in that room.

Receiver definitely was a position of great interest on Thursday night, as six of them came off the board in the first round, equaling the most in any opening round since 2004. Henry Ruggs, Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Reagor, Justin Jefferson and Brandon Aiyuk all got the privilege of being first-round picks, but in another year with less depth at the position that easily could have gone to Shenault and Mims and several others, including Tee Higgins and Michael Pittman, Jr.

Shenault is an interesting prospect. He might not be as polished as a receiver as some of those first-rounders but he's a tremendous athlete and the Buffaloes used him all over the place in their offense. His NFL coaches will get to work on refining his routes but they won't have to teach him what to do when the ball in his hands as he's a serious threat in the open field. The Buccaneers ran nearly 60% of their plays out of three-receiver sets in Arians' first year at the helm, and while that could change some with the arrival of Gronkowski it will surely still be the team's top personnel package. Shenault could be a weapon in the slot but he could also line up outside when Godwin goes into the slot, where he was extremely effective last year.

The Buccaneers don't necessarily need another big target with Evans, Godwin, Gronkowski, O.J. Howard and Cam Brate already on board, but the 6-3, 207-pound Mims also has speed to burn and could be a good outside deep-threat fit in Arians' aggressive downfield offense. Remember, the Buccaneers brought in Breshad Perriman to be their number-three last year and he is a 6-2, 215-pound target with outstanding speed who plays primarily on the outside. Mims, who has been clocked at under 4.4 in the 40, would be a pretty close one-for-one replacement in that regard. The Buccaneers already have a smaller, shiftier speed option in Scotty Miller.

7-8. Alabama S Xavier McKinney and Southern Illinois S Jeremy Chinn

If there is any spot that is a little bit unsettled on Tampa Bay's defense it's on the back end. The front seven was kept largely intact, as noted, and the Lavonte David/Devin White pair of off-ball linebackers is about as good as it gets in the NFL. The cornerbacks are young but they came together nicely in 2019 and there appears to be a set starting trio in Carlton Davis, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean.

At safety, the Buccaneers have third-year man Jordan Whitehead as an incumbent starter and did re-sign Andrew Adams, who had the second-most starts at the position last year. They could also get a boost if Justin Evans returns after missing all of last year and a good portion of 2018 due to foot injuries. Mike Edwards, a third-round pick a year ago, could also ascend to a starting spot. But that's a lot of maybes and Arians has acknowledged that the Bucs could use some additional talent at the position.

McKinney was widely viewed as a first-round talent but he wasn't one of the four Alabama players selected on Thursday night. That may be largely a function of how NFL teams prioritize positions when it comes to first-round picks. In fact, there were no safeties drafted on Thursday, which means some team is going to get the highest-rated player at that position on their board on Friday night. It's possible that player is McKinney for a lot of teams because he has the potential to be a strong all-around safety, excelling in deep coverage but also an impact player in the box. McKinney is smart and instinctive, has good range and is a sure tackler.