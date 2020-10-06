Offensive Adjustments on a Short Week as O.J. Howard Heads to IR | Carmen Catches Up

-Tight end O.J. Howard was moved to Injured Reserve after suffering a significant Achilles injury in Sunday's win over the Chargers. It's thankfully at a position in which the Bucs have depth but though it's 'next man up,' there's no player quite like Howard.

"You can't replace him – you just put the next guy in and put in the gameplan what he does best," said Head Coach Bruce Arians. "Cam Brate, Tanner Hudson – those guys can do things, too. They can't be O.J. – O.J.'s a special guy. Obviously, we'll sorely miss him, but one man's injury is another man's opportunity. These guys still don't know who Lou Gehrig is – let alone Wally Pipp – I use that analogy all the time. Who's available this week? This is your chance to shine [on] national television."

Howard had 146 yards and two touchdowns through four games. Despite exiting the game on Sunday early, he had 50 yards and one of those touchdowns as he continued to carve out his role. And his relationship with his new quarterback.

"It's a tough injury and it's tough to lose a guy like that who everyone loves being around because he's a great teammate, he does everything that everyone asks him to do, he's a very talented player, he's got a great attitude and he brings his best every day," said Brady of Howard. "He's dependable [and] consistent. To lose a guy like that is a big blow for all of us. We care about him, and who he is as a person and as a man, and I know he'll overcome this. It's just the kind of person he is. He's an extremely hard worker, so he will rehab good and he will be back, and I think he will be better than ever. It's a tough break for him and a tough break for our team to lose someone of that caliber. We're all supportive of him and what's ahead for him, which I know he will overcome."

- Unfortunately, it's a next-man up mentality not just with Howard, but across the offensive skill positions as the Bucs get ready for Chicago. The Bucs' top four receivers and two of their top running backs all missed practice for the second-straight day. With the injury to Howard, coupled with a depleted receiver corps across all positions, there are going to be opportunities for others to step up. Like Chicago-native Cam Brate.