From Here to the Postseason | S.S. Mailbag

I don't have any personal recollection of this game, but I know another famous loss in team history was a Week One 38-28 Bears win in Chicago in 1985. Now, the 1985 Bears…was that team any good? Oh, that's right, one of the greatest teams of all time, going 18-1 and demolishing the Patriots in Super Bowl XX. And how good were the Bucs that year? Well, they would finish 2-14 and wouldn't win a game until November. However, on opening day, there were the Buccaneers running all over the Chicago superteam in the first half and building a 28-17 halftime lead behind three Steve DeBerg touchdown passes. It obviously didn't last, but for at least a half this was one of the biggest upsets in team history.

In 2013, the 0-7 Buccaneers were 16.5-point underdogs as they headed to Seattle to take on the 7-1 Seahawks, who would go on to beat Denver in Super Bowl XLVIII. Incredibly, with Mike Glennon throwing two touchdown passes and running back Mike James also throwing a touchdown pass, and the defense intercepting Russell Wilson twice, the Bucs rushed out to a 21-0 lead. They were still up 24-17 in the latter half of the third quarter before Wilson led a frenzied comeback to tie the game at 24-24 and send it to overtime. The Bucs got the ball first but couldn't do anything with it and Steven Hauschka won it on a 27-yard field goal.

Now that I've given you a few others to choose from, I'll finish with what I think is the correct answer: The 1999 NFC Championship Game in St. Louis. Those were the Greatest Show on Turf Rams led by Kurt Warner and featuring Marshall Faulk, Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt. They had averaged an incredible 32.9 points in the regular season and had hung 49 on the Vikings in the Divisional Round. But the Buccaneers' defense, led by NFL Defensive Player of the Year Warren Sapp, were eager to prove they were the single best unit in the NFL. Incredibly, they did just that even though they would miss out on their first Super Bowl berth. Through more than three-and-a-half quarters, Tampa Bay's defense held Warner and company to just a single field goal, with their other two points coming on a safety off a bad snap. The Bucs led 6-5 and had the Rams in a third-and-four at the Tampa Bay 30. The Buccaneers brought a blitz and Brian Kelly had one-on-one coverage on Ricky Proehl on a go route. Kelly provided excellent coverage but Warner was still able to drop a perfect pass just over his hand and into those of the receiver for the game-winning score. The Bucs tried to rally in the final five minutes and got down to the Rams' 22-yard line, but a sack of Shaun King by Grant Wistrom and a Bert Emanuel catch infamously and mistakenly reversed snuffed out the comeback and the Rams won, 11-6.

What is your hot Thanksgiving take?

- @shirleyb96 (via Instagram)

I'm not sure I've got any actually hot Thanksgiving takes. Maybe a few lukewarm ones.

I have no need for white meat turkey; the dark meat is far better. The only exception to this is with the leftovers. White meat on white bread with mayonnaise makes for a classic day-after-Thanksgiving sandwich.

My favorite Thanksgiving side dish is broccoli-rice-cheese casserole. I don't know if that's a hot take, but maybe some people wouldn't consider that a traditional holiday side dish.

Pumpkin pie with whipped cream and pecan pie with ice cream are both delightful desserts. Remove the whipped cream and the ice cream and I have no use for them.

The most important single item in a Thanksgiving spread may be, yes, the gravy. Mashed potatoes, stuffing and even turkey really need gravy to get to their peak deliciousness and edibility.

Very few people get homemade mac and cheese right. I can't really complain or criticize because I don't know how to make it and I never have, but I've been told by savvier chefs that the key is to make a roux to begin with. This is how you get creamy mac and cheese, but a lot of the homemade varieties don't seem very creamy to me. Now, maybe that's how a lot of people like it and more power to them, but it doesn't move the needle for me.

How'd I do? I know, kinda boring, right?

Imagine a situation where a receiver gets wide open and catches a long ball on the 20 yard line. The closest defender is 40 yards away, and the defense gives up and does not chase him since they think he is going to score. Could the receiver literally stand still and waste as much time as possible? Is there any penalty against that (or could the ref blow the whistle since there is no forward progress?

- Zach B (via email)

Well, of course he could. Why wouldn't he be allowed to do that? A whistle blows for the lack of forward progress when a ballcarrier has that forward progress stopped by the defense. If a running back takes a handoff or a screen pass and stops for a second or two to let blocks develop, the refs don't blow the whistle. Or when a back reverses course and ends up going backward for a while – which is obviously not forward progress – they don't blow the play dead.

I've seen a few instances of a player with the ball dilly-dallying near the goal line for a few seconds before going in as he tries to kill time at the end of a game. Usually it's just a couple seconds because a defender is closing in, but I don't see why there would be any difference between standing there waiting to go into the end zone for two seconds or for 40 seconds. It's up to the defense to wake up and chase him into the end zone.

How many times have the Bucs not allowed the other team to score a TD all game?

- @marcpiliero (via Instagram)

That has happened 64 times, including the playoffs, most recently of course last weekend's 20-6 win over Tennessee. The Bucs also kept the Saints out of the end zone in a 26-9 win in New Orleans in Week Four.

The list starts with the 10 shutouts in franchise history, seven of which came between the 1998 and 2004 seasons. The Bucs most recent shutout win was a 21-0 decision in San Francisco in 2010. The Bucs have not won all 64 of those games, but they are 56-8 when not allowing a touchdown. The most recently loss without allowing a touchdown was the 9-0 blanking delivered by New Orleans at Raymond James Stadium in 2021.