Ronald Jones Wins FedEx Ground Player of the Week

The former USC Trojan is on pace to have a career year, already tallying the third-most rushing yards this season of any player. His 730 yards on the ground put him on pace for 1,168 yards, which would by far and away eclipse his single-season high of 724 from 2019.

"The credit goes to him," said his running backs coach Todd McNair on Wednesday. "He's really matured since last year when we first came in. He's shown a lot of maturity [and] a lot of growth. People forget how young he was, even coming in last year. He hadn't really played the year before, so he was like a rookie and he's rookie age. So, a year in the system and I think the offensive coaches sticking with him [and] giving him a lot of positive reinforcement – I think he's just blossomed and his ceiling is still high. He's got a long way to go still."

It was Jones' fourth game this season eclipsing 100 yards rushing after it took him until Week 17 of 2019 to record his first. That means he's had five such games in his last 11 contests. Through Week 10, Jones ranks second in the NFL with his 5.1 rushing yards per attempt, among players with at least 100 rushes. He also ranks third in rushing yards (730), third in rush yards after contact (462) and fifth in scrimmage yards (854).