Ryan Jensen and Devin White are Angry & Where the Bucs Stand in the Power Rankings Now | Carmen Catches Up

The Bucs have undoubtedly evolved as the season has gone on – which means they've evolved from the last time they played the Green Bay Packers in Week Six of this season. That game was a blowout win for the Bucs, who scored 38 points to the Packers' 10 behind another incredible team effort. But it's the playoffs now and therefore an entirely new ball game. One that requires a different mindset, which guys that have been here before, like Ndamukong Suh, can attest to.

"I think it's definitely having the mindset of understanding that you kind of control your own destiny from a standpoint of how we got into the playoffs and how we finished off into the playoffs being the fifth seed and controlling our mindset in that aspect," said Suh on Monday. "Then, knowing we needed to get on the road and take care of business against Washington and then see where the chips fell. That had us going back to New Orleans, which I was happy about from a standpoint [that] as a team, we needed to go out, challenge and beat [the Saints], which we were fortunate enough to do in a good fashion from the defensive side of the ball [by] getting so many turnovers. My intent is all about the keys for us continuing to play at a high level. I think for a young guy like [Devin White] to recognize that and see that as an important piece and knowing that we need to stay focused on that as well as executing, we should be in a good place going into this Packers game."