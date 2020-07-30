S.S. Mailbag: Second-Year Standouts

What's it going to take for White to crack that group? Well, we can start with a statistical foundation. I'm throwing out Mosley and Vander Esch because of their injury-plagued seasons, but all of the other eight except Kendricks played a full 16 games and Kendricks only missed one outing. Those eight linebackers combined to average the following in 2019 (rounded to the nearest half): 126.5 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one interception, nine passes defensed, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 7.5 tackles for loss.

Are those numbers within reach for White in 2020. Absolutely! He missed nearly four complete early-season games and had to shake the rust off a bit when he got back but still finished with 91 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one interception, three passes defensed, three forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and four tackles for loss. So he's already there in sacks and the fumble categories and I'm pretty sure he would have hit that tackle benchmark with four more games. Where he'll need to pick it up in 2020 is the category the Bucs were most excited about when they drafted him fifth overall in 2019: Big plays.

That means more interceptions, more passes disrupted, more tackles in the backfield. White made most of his big plays, including a pair of fumble-return touchdowns, in the second half of the season as he was busy locking down NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month honors for November and December. He finished the season with a lot of momentum and he was never lacking for confidence. This is a player who expects to be great, who started to get a feel for what that greatness could look like as his rookie season hit the stretch and who is primed for a big year in 2020.

What is heartening about that list of 10 I came up with is that several of those players invaded the NFL's elite level very quickly, like we are asking White to do here. Warner was in just his second season in 2019 and he's already in that aforementioned top 100 list. Smith went to the Pro Bowl last year in just his third season (after a rookie campaign spent on injured reserve), with a stat line that looked almost identical to what he did in his second year. Edmunds was just in his second year, too. Sure, you've got your grizzled old vets in David and Wagner (just kidding, Lavonte!) but there is no reason to believe a young player like White can't jump into that group quickly. Just look at David – he won his AP first-team All-Pro honors in his second year, 2013. And you know why? Because he went crazy with the big plays, specifically 7.0 sacks and five interceptions.

So yes, Landon, I think White is going to leap over a handful of players who you would expect to be the NFL's top 10-12 off-the-ball linebackers in 2020 thanks to a rash of big plays on a team that is suddenly much more in the NFL's spotlight. Assuming, he doesn't knock David out of that group, that would give the Bucs two linebackers in the NFL's top 10, and that would be the start for a very good defense.

How do you predict Scotty Miller will do this season?

- @Jacob_hundley01

If you checked out our "Camp Countdown" question on Tuesday, you'll know that both Staff Writer Carmen Vitali and I picked Scotty Miller as our favorite in the battle for the third receiver spot. I actually hedged a bit, predicting that the job would be filled somewhat by committee, with Justin Watson and rookie Tyler Johnson also figuring into it a little bit. Either way, we're thinking that Miller will see a significant uptick from the 180 offensive snaps he got last year. And that spells more opportunities.

Of course, that will depend partially on his ability to stay healthy. Miller missed time due to a couple of hamstring injuries as a rookie, the second of which came when he was starting to pick up some momentum later in the season. It's worth noting that when the Bucs' 2019 third receiver, Breshad Perriman, missed two games in October due to injury the open snaps were split mostly between Miller and Bobo Wilson. Neither Perriman nor Wilson are still around.

Most of Watson's playing time came after Miller, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin got hurt, and of course Johnson was still playing at the University of Minnesota last year. With Perriman's departure, it would seem like Miller would be first in line for third-receiver snaps, with Johnson the wild card. I think Miller will be in that roll to start the season unless Johnson has a crazily productive couple weeks in an abbreviated training camp.

Now, that doesn't mean I'm predicting huge numbers for Miller this year. The fact is that there are a lot of more established mouths to feed in this passing attack, beginning with Evans and Godwin plus an absolutely loaded tight end room. The Buccaneers may in fact, play a little more in "12" personnel (two tight ends) and thus a little less in "11" (three receivers). There's also the feeling that Tom Brady might get the Buccaneers' running backs more involved in the passing attack. The third receiver may be on the field for more than 50% of the snaps, but he may not see a huge amount of targets.