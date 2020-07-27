Bucs Lavonte David Named to 2020 NFL Top 100 List

His triumphant return comes after David proved yet again why he is one of the best athletes at his position in 2019. He finished with the team-lead in tackles with 122, as well as solo tackles with 78. Since he entered the league in 2012, David has the second-most combined tackles of any player, surpassing 1,000 combined this past season to land at 1,006, and has the most solo tackles of any player in that span with 717. He added 10 tackles for loss in 2019 to bring his career total to 116, which ranks third since 2012 behind only Houston's J.J. Watt and Los Angeles' Aaron Donald.

Among linebackers, David has been consistent in his plays on the ball, too. He forced three fumbles last season, bringing his career total to 14, which is the most in the league of any player since 2012. It also puts him ahead of Rondé Barber for the most by any Bucs player in his career. Considering Barber's career spanned 16 seasons with the Bucs, that's quite the feat on David's part. His 21 career forced fumbles rank fifth since 2012. In coverage, and in that span, he also has the third-most interceptions with 11, after adding one in 2019. Additionally, David has broken up 45 passes in his career, which is good for the fifth-most passes defensed of anyone at his position since he came into the league.