State of the Bucs: Offensive Line

Position Group: Offensive Line

Players (as of Feb. 7): Donovan Smith, Josh Wells, Ali Marpet, Ryan Jensen, Aaron Stinnie, Tristan Wirfs, Joe Haeg, Ted Larsen, Alex Cappa (IR), A.Q. Shipley (IR)

2020 Evaluation: The Buccaneers' offensive line remained remarkably consistent throughout the season even with guys like left guard Ali Marpet missing time and then right guard Alex Cappa suffering a postseason injury against Washington that kept him out the rest of the way. The line took so many strides from the prior year and did everything the Bucs' offense and new quarterback Tom Brady needed them to. They finished the season tied for the fourth-fewest sacks allowed, giving up a total of 48.0 through 16 games. Brady was sacked on just 3.51% of his pass attempts, which was the second-best rate in the league. Brady also had five games in the 2020 regular season where he wasn't sacked once – that ties the Bucs with the Cleveland Browns for most games without allowing a sack this year.

When it came time for the postseason the line then kicked into another gear. After allowing for an average of 94.9 yards on the ground in the regular season, in the playoffs the Bucs averaged 122.5 rushing yards per game. Going into the postseason, the Bucs had the fourth-best passing offense, averaging 298.5 yards per game through the air and kept that consistency as soon as the Wildcard round hit. By the time the postseason was over and done with, the Bucs had climbed to the top ranking in pass yards per play, with an average of 7.42.

None of that happens without the line excelling in both pass and run-blocking and getting better as the season went on. One individual pillar was center Ryan Jensen, who provided a consistent anchor and leader in the middle of the line. Jensen has now recorded 64 consecutive starts, which ties Cleveland's J.C. Tretter for the second-most among centers.