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Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TB-CAR Inactives: McCoy, David Return

Though their overall roster is still rather banged up, the Buccaneers do get key defenders Gerald McCoy and Lavonte David back in the lineup in Week 16

Dec 24, 2017 at 03:26 AM

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers named their game-day inactives on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET, 90 minutes before kickoff of their Week 16 contest at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. NFL teams are required to reduce their active rosters to 46 players for each regular-season game.

The Buccaneers placed five players on injured reserve on Wednesday and later ruled three more starters – defensive end Robert Ayers, wide receiver DeSean Jackson and cornerback Ryan Smith – out of Sunday's game due to injury. However, the defense will be getting some key reinforcements, as defensive tackle Gerald McCoy and linebacker Lavonte David are returning to action after missing one game each.

The Panthers will be without starting right guard Trai Turner, who is missing a second straight week due to a concussion. However, the Carolina defense gets a key performer back in linebacker Shaq Thompson, who missed the last two games after suffering a foot injury. Thompson's return in Week 16 is particularly helpful for the Panthers, who will be without linebacker Thomas Davis due to a suspension.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

  • DE Robert Ayers
  • G Adam Gettis
  • QB Ryan Griffin
  • LB Nigel Harris
  • WR DeSean Jackson
  • DE Patrick O'Connor
  • CB Ryan Smith

Ayers, Jackson and Smith are out due to injury.

PANTHERS INACTIVES

  • FB Alex Armah
  • QB Garrett Gilbert
  • CB LaDarius Gunter
  • DE Zach Moore
  • WR Russell Shepard
  • G Trai Turner
  • C Greg Van Roten

Shepard and Turner are out due to injury.

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