TB-CAR Inactives: McCoy, David Return

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers named their game-day inactives on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET, 90 minutes before kickoff of their Week 16 contest at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. NFL teams are required to reduce their active rosters to 46 players for each regular-season game.

The Buccaneers placed five players on injured reserve on Wednesday and later ruled three more starters – defensive end Robert Ayers, wide receiver DeSean Jackson and cornerback Ryan Smith – out of Sunday's game due to injury. However, the defense will be getting some key reinforcements, as defensive tackle Gerald McCoy and linebacker Lavonte David are returning to action after missing one game each.

The Panthers will be without starting right guard Trai Turner, who is missing a second straight week due to a concussion. However, the Carolina defense gets a key performer back in linebacker Shaq Thompson, who missed the last two games after suffering a foot injury. Thompson's return in Week 16 is particularly helpful for the Panthers, who will be without linebacker Thomas Davis due to a suspension.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

DE Robert Ayers

G Adam Gettis

QB Ryan Griffin

LB Nigel Harris

WR DeSean Jackson

DE Patrick O'Connor

CB Ryan Smith

Ayers, Jackson and Smith are out due to injury.

PANTHERS INACTIVES

FB Alex Armah

QB Garrett Gilbert

CB LaDarius Gunter

DE Zach Moore

WR Russell Shepard

G Trai Turner

C Greg Van Roten