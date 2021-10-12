The Challenge Jalen Hurts Presents & How Offensive Continuity Helps on a Short Week | Carmen Catches Up

"That's a great thing to have as a quarterback, to just try to read the play out and find the first guy that's open and let him have it," Brady said. "Sometimes you're trying to force the ball to certain guys and you recognize that there's certain players on the team that are head and shoulders above everyone else. I think we have a lot of really talented players, obviously, that have all made a lot of plays. I think from my standpoint, it would be like being on a basketball team and if you've got to kick it out to a three-pointer, you kick it out there because he's open and he makes it. It would be tough if you knew that if you kick it out he's going to miss it, you don't really want to pass it out there. In this offense I've just got to find the guy that's got the winning route and I know that he's going to come down with it, make the catch and make the play. It's been really fun. I hope we keep playing like we did the other night. It's going to take a lot of work. It's one game, but I think we're showing some improvement every week."