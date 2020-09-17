NFL.com's Warning About Tom Brady Hot Takes & What We Learned after Week One | Carmen Catches Up

-Week One overreactions are an NFL tradition. This team stinks, that team is unbeatable, so-and-so is going to the Super Bowl. After the Bucs' season opening lost and their first game with quarterback ﻿Tom Brady﻿ at the helm, Tampa Bay is no stranger to the flurry of hot takes. But NFL.com's stat extraordinaire, Cynthia Frelund, is here to dispel any takes that Brady doesn't have it anymore.

"There are many reasons that this is a totally ridiculous assertion, in my humble opinion. Yes, he had a rough debut for the Bucs vs. the Saints, throwing two interceptions (including a pick-six) in a 34-23 loss, but one thing that doesn't seem to be included in the hot takes I've heard coming out of that game is that New Orleans' defense is better than some people estimated prior to Sunday. That's an aside, though. As for insights on Brady, Next Gen Stats shows that he was far more effective vs. the Saints when he had a time to throw of 2.5-plus seconds. He had a passer rating of 61.4 and threw both of his INTs when he had less than 2.5 seconds to throw. When he had 2.5-plus seconds to throw, he passed for a touchdown, averaged 2.7 more yards per attempt (7.8 versus 5.1 when he had less than 2.5 seconds) and his passer rating was 101.9. Efficiency on quick passes has been a hallmark of Brady's career to date, which leads me to believe this one game will go down as an anomaly that time and reps with his new teammates will cure. Further, both INTs occurred when the Saints dropped seven or more defenders into coverage, per NGS. Brady has a long track record of diagnosing and beating coverage, further cementing my belief that we're witnessing a learning curve as opposed to a real trend."

If we can further that a bit more, the reason Brady did so much better with more time to throw is simply because he isn't used to this offense yet. It hasn't become second nature and perhaps requires a little bit more thought than he was used to after spending two decades in the same one. As the team continues to get game reps with each other in which everything is sped up, Brady's need for more time should go down.

-In fact, that's exactly what Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich had to say when asked what the Bucs need to do to avoid miscommunications during the game, such as Tampa Bay's first interception, which was intended for ﻿Mike Evans﻿. It was an option route where Evans had to make a choice based on the defensive coverage he was seeing. On Thursday, Evans took full responsibility for misreading the coverage they were playing. The result was a ball thrown to a spot beyond where Evans had stopped. But things like that should work themselves out as both quarterback and receiver jell.